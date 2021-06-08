Kims Convenience Star denounces racist stories and supports Simu Liu





Kim’s Convenience star Jean Yoon describes the racist abuse she suffered on the show and her overall disillusion with the show.

Kims Convenience The star, Jean Yoon, supports Simu Lius’ critical statements regarding the series and condemns the racist intrigues that originally existed in many scripts. The Canadian sitcom debuted in 2016 with positive reviews from critics, who appreciated its humorous and thoughtful exploration of a Korean Canadian family living in Toronto. Adapted from a play written by Ins Choi, the popular series followed Mr. Sang-il Kim (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Ms. Yong-mi Kim (Jean Yoon) as they operated a convenience store and interacted with their children. adults, Janet (Andrea Bang) and Jung (Simu Liu). Upon its eventual release on Netflix in 2018, it quickly garnered a widespread and dedicated audience. Its fifth and final season became available online last week. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. After the final season fell on Netflix, Liu took to Facebook to share his disappointment over the brutal and seemingly unforeseen cancellation of Kims Convenience. In the post, he described his frustration with his character’s stagnation, explaining that he had hoped Jung would feature a deeper development throughout the series. He criticized the producers who he said were very white, for not having listened to the personal experiences of the Canadian-Asian distribution. Liu also expressed his displeasure with co-creator and showrunner, Choi, who he said did not defend the cast or offer meaningful mentorship upon his departure. Shortly after Liu released his statement, reporter John Doyle published an article berating the actor for his remarks. Related: Kim’s Convenience Season 6: Will It Happen? On Twitter, Yoon stepped in to defend Liu and responded to Doyle with his own experiences working on Kims Convenience. In a series of tweets, she revealed the racist mistreatment she faced during production, calling her time on the show painful. In the thread, Yoon criticized the lack of Asian writers on the show, noting that it made the shoot VERY DIFFICULT. She also revealed that the cast received several scripts containing harmful and racist scenes, which forced them to speak to Choi and press for those parts to be deleted. Read his posts below: The cast received drafts of all S5 scripts prior to filming BECAUSE of Covid, at which point we discovered plotlines that were OPENLY RACIST, and so culturally inaccurate that the cast got together and expressed their concerns collectively. . – Jean Yoon (or) (@jean_yoon) June 6, 2021 Cancellation of Kims Convenience also sparked more scrutiny around an upcoming spin-off. Titled Stray, the new show follows a recurring figure from the original series, Shannon Ross (Nicole Power), as she makes a new lease of life in a different city. As Liu noted in his statement, the only character to be given the green light for a spin-off was the only non-Asian actor on Kims Convenience. Many viewers also shared their dismay at the industry’s decision to leave the Kim family behind. During his run, Kims Convenience was acclaimed for its portrayal of an Asian-Canadian family learning to overcome generational and cultural divisions between parents and children. Still, as more of the cast stepped forward, it becomes clear that what was shown on screen was not always a true mirror of what happened behind the scenes. In the television industry, it is becoming far too easy to fall back on a form of superficial inclusiveness that favors the appearance of equality, rather than concrete actions geared towards long-term change. Hopefully Yoon and Liu’s statements lead to a more in-depth reckoning with who is chosen to tell which stories and why. More: Why Netflix Can’t Save Kim’s Convenience Season 6 Source: Jean Yoon What time is Loki coming out on Disney + (and how to watch)

About the Author Michelle mehrtens

(76 articles published)

Michelle Mehrtens is a news writer for Screen Rant. She recently received an MFA in Documentary Film from Stanford University. She is also the founder of Meesh Says Things, a website dedicated to film and television. More from Michelle Mehrtens







