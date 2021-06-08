Bollywood superstar Dimple Kapadia, child married at 15

Bobby’s climax couldn’t hide the bride’s henna on his young hands.

Long before Raj Kapoors’ blockbuster hit screens, his teenage heroine had married superstar Rajesh Khanna.

When Dimple Kapadia entered Aashirwad, her home, she had to leave her shuttle on the doorstep. Passionate about comics, she must have started reading a complex star. Her polka-dot skirts and knotted blouses have given way to chiffon and diamonds, her femininity to a calm demeanor.

But the chimera could not support

A decade later, crushed in pain and armed with two children, she left the citadel and entered the dusty studios. Initially a goddess of glamor, she then moved on to spellbinding roles in Aitbaar, Kaash, Rudaali, Antareen, Angaar, Krantiveer, Dil Chahta Hai at recent debut.

The lessons have come from the losses of a crumbling marriage, from the loss of her younger siblings to drugs, disease and disasters, from finding her feet on the quicksand of showbiz. The cherub’s face gained gravity from the churning, glassy eyes reflecting a hangover of untreated pain All of my life’s story is condensed on my face. It is neither innocent nor shy. That says a lot, she once said (India Today).

As Mrinal Sen compared her to Sophia Loren and described her face as a landscape of desolation, Feroz Khan pointed out that no other girl has so much repressed aggression. Dimple Kapadia, the person and the performer, has been sculpted through time to become a more beautiful version of herself.

Staying away from make-believe fillers, she embraced everything, even the gray confetti on her once auburn mane, a proud reminder of the seasons that have survived. Living by her heart, acting by instinct, she says: As far as I’m concerned, there are no recoveries, no tomorrows.

MARRIED CHILD

Dimple Kapadia was born on June 8, 1957 in Bombay to Gujarati businessman Chunibhai Kapadia and his wife Betty Kapadia. Betty was a practicing Ismaili. Dimple was given the name Ameena but was referred to as Dimple referring to the slit on her chin. She was the oldest of four children; the others being the sisters / actors Simple, Reem and her brother, Suhail Kapadia.

The story continues

Police officer

She was signed by Raj Kapoor opposite Rishi Kapoor in Police officer (1973). But before Bobby Braganza could woo audiences, superstar Rajesh Khanna made Dimple his child bride.

Apparently the two met on a robbery.

He sat next to me the whole time but didn’t say a word. Just as the flight was about to land he turned to me, looked me in the eye and said he wanted me to marry him, reportedly shared Dimple (India Today 1985) .

As author Yasser Usman mentions in his biography titled Rajesh Khanna, India’s biggest superstar, thousands of miles above sea level, looked into Dimples’ eyes. He saw in them the adulation he was so hungry for. It was indeed a dream flight for the new girl in the industry.

Apparently, Rajesh quickly proposed to Dimple at the seaside of Juhu and threw the ring of Rishi Kapoors (Dimple and Rishi were apparently dating at the time) into the deep water.

Dimple, who is only 15, married Rajesh Khanna, then 30, on March 27, 1973. The headlines left Rajesh fans betrayed and ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru in disbelief.

Six months after his marriage, released RKs Police officer and won Dimple the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (with Jaya Bhaduri for Abhimaan).

To viewers, it felt more like a farewell gift.

The unequal marriage quickly hit rough waters. Rajesh’s slippery stardom, suspected alcoholism and abuse left his teenage wife traumatized.

In April 1982, after several failed attempts, Dimple, with his two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke, then aged eight and five respectively, left Aashirwad for good.

Rajesh and I were unable to accept the breakdown of our marriage. But I realized that I wouldn’t survive as a human if I lived there any longer. I had become neurotic, I was ready to go to any extreme to get a smile out of her, she said (India Today 1985).

SECOND COMING

Sagar

Dimple started Ramesh Sippys Saagar however Zakhmi Sher (1984) came out first. Saagar premiered in August 1985 and made the news for her topless scene in a split second. Her playful performance as Mona DSilva won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Hitchcockian thriller by Mukul Anands Aitbaar (1985), where she played the beautiful wife of a sadistic husband, soon followed. Rahul Rawails actor Arjun (1985) with Sunny Deol, Feroz Khans Janbaaz (1986), known for her love in the hay scene with Anil Kapoor, were other notable films.

Kaash

Mahesh Bhatts Kaash (1987) was his trip down memory lane. The tale of a declining superstar (Jackie Shroff) had a familiar stamp. Her act of being a disillusioned wife and devastated mother was poignant. Bhatt reportedly said, I couldn’t tell the difference between Dimple and Pooja, her character that she’s been through so much in her life. She just had to be herself.

Play the avenging cop in Zakhmi aurat (1988), the beauty of muscular Vinod Khannas in Mukul Anands Insaaf (1987) and Jackie Shroffs ladylove in Subhash Ghais Ram lakhan (1989) added to its success.

Certainly, marriage brings security … I was Mrs. Rajesh Khanna. It takes courage to leave it all. But now that I’m winning and fending for myself, I feel more secure. There’s a hell of a difference between spending your time playing cards and gambling, said Dimple (Filmfare).

OFFSET RUN

When I do glamorous roles, people say I look haggard. Why can’t the directors design me in a realistic configuration? Dimple when asked.

Soon, the floodgates of arthouse cinema opened for her.

Rudaali

As the unfaithful wife of Govind Nihalanis Drishti (1990), a wandering spirit in Gulzars But (1990) and a professional mourner in Kalpana Lajmis Rudaali (1993), the latter won him the national prize, his was a multicolored canvas.

minimal sense Antareen (1995), Shashilal Nairs Angaar (1992), Priyadarshans Gardish (1993), Mehul Kumars Krantiveer in 1994 (earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress) were outstanding.

As an alcoholic divorcee in Farhan Akhtars Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Dimple gave a throaty performance. Her take as ex-superstar Neena Walia in Luck by chance (2009) received applause as did Homi Adajanias Being Cyrus (2006), where she tried out Naseeruddin Shahs’ neurotic wife.

Cocktail (2012) and Find Fanny (2014) harnessed his potential for fun and completed his trinity with Adajania. His recent films include Irrfan Khans Average English (2020), where his character gave birth to the loneliness of aging.

Recently, she played arms dealer Priya Singh in the acclaimed thriller Christopher Nolans Tenet (2020). It made me believe in myself finally Nolan ke saath kaam kiya hai, she would have beamed. This year, Ali Abbas Zafars’ controversial web series Tandav interpreted her as an intriguing politician. His future projects include the fantasy of Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra and the untitled comedy by Dinesh Vijans.

PERSONAL OVERVIEW

Never too ambitious, Dimple chooses to space out her films to recharge her batteries. At the same time, her personal life has been difficult where she has repeatedly mourned the loss of loved ones.

The first tragedy was his younger sister / actress Reem Kapadia (Haveli 1985), who died in London on March 27, 1991, apparently of a drug overdose.

Dimple was particularly close to his second sister and actor / costume designer Simple Kapaida (Anurodh 1977), which also won the National Award for Costume Design for Rudaali. Simple was diagnosed with cancer in 2006.

The Brave Heart lost the battle on November 10, 2009, at the age of 51. Dimple is said to have adopted Simples’ son, Karan Kapadia (Simple was briefly married to a Sikh).

Just 45 days after Simples passed away, just before Christmas on December 24, 2009, Dimples’ younger brother Suhail Kapadia (affectionately known as Munna) was in a terrible car accident. He fell into a coma. Dimple, who cared for him like a mother, was devastated by his disappearance just months before her husband Rajesh Khannas disappeared in 2010.

Manzil manzil

His reported association with the grand-groom Sunny deol (they got together Arjun, Manzil-Manzil, Aag Ka Gola, Gunaah and Narasimha) has remained undefined over the years. Although the actors never opened up about their supposed relationship, a video from their London vacation in 2017 has gone viral.

Age has given friendship a dignity that comes from time spent together. I am very happy and content. Why do I have to remarry? Once was more than enough, Dimple had already replied when asked to give the marriage another chance (Cinema price).

THE RIGHT WOMAN

Over time, her equation with her ex-husband Rajesh found new ground. The two, one way or another, had never divorced and the initial resentment gave way to new respect. I have known him for so many years. This is reason enough. No one has a really bad heart. We’re all bad sometimes depending on the situation, Dimple said in a feedback conversation (Cinema price).

Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple

Likewise, Rajesh, who called him Dimpy, once said: You know what? I still love my wife, Dimple.

The family gathered around Rajesh when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2011.

Dimple set foot on Aashirwad again, giving him the support and attention that only a loved one perhaps could. Upon his death on July 18, 2012, he received farewells worthy of kings. A devastated dimple couldn’t help but feel the feeling of being abandoned.

Seven years later, on November 30, 2019, mom Betty Kapadia passed away at the age of 80 due to age-related issues.

The worst behind it, Dimple now seems to be in a peaceful phase. Rinki is my child and Twinkle my mother. Twinkle takes care of all of us. She tries to make my life as comfortable as possible, she says (Cinema price). Passionate about painting and surfing the Internet, she enjoys her free time.

There has been a lot of suffering in my life, but I don’t go into that area … It could be wrong because … it’s cathartic to go through the process. I’m afraid of losing myself … It’s too painful. I don’t know if this will work for me or hit me all of a sudden. But so far, life has been sweet, the reluctant actor (Filmfare) shared.

On her birthday, we wish her a peaceful tomorrow.

