Out to Lunch starts Thursday | News, Sports, Jobs
IRON MOUNTAIN – The Out to Lunch program kicks off its first concert of the summer on Thursday, kicking off a 19th year of free fun in downtown Iron Mountain.
Grandma’s Garden is the first individual concert sponsor this year for the Thursday appearance of Safe Sax ft. Michael Prusinsky.
“Safe Sax is historically one of the busiest bands over the years”, according to the OTL committee. “We are delighted that they are starting the year for us, as they did last year.”
Mike Carr will keep things running smoothly as the OTL host, as in the past.
Out to Lunch will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Systems Control Stage near Magee Johnson Park, located on Hughitt Street and Iron Mountain Street across from the Dickinson County Library.
“Last year was a different year for Out to Lunch, but we were still able to offer excellent summer programming”, said Amber Pipp, director of the DDA program. “This year we are delighted to be back at full speed and look forward to starting our program in June and are especially excited to be working with Music in the Park again.”
Norwegian music in the park will also be back this summer from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the city’s Band Shell Park.
The OTL program will continue to follow all COVID-19 guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for the safety of all volunteers, performers, and spectators. They encourage social distancing despite the program set up outside. As always, seating will be provided on the musical benches arranged around the park, but spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
This year, on-site food vendors will include Crispigna’s, which has been part of OTL from the start, which will again offer classic Italian fare, as well as Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts, which will offer gluten-free and vegan options. In addition, Jean Kay’s Pasties and Hearty Dogs & Catering will be available. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunches to the program or order from other downtown restaurants.
This year’s season sponsor for the OTL program is First National Bank & Trust. In addition, the weekly concerts are individually sponsored by a local company, whose generosity allows the groups that play each week to be accessible, and the concerts remain free to the public.
“Magee Johnson and Joan Flood started this show with a vision and a belief in what it could be, and now it’s grown into a top-notch entertainment program, and surprisingly it’s still free.” said Pat Nicometo, former chair of the OTL program.
Out to Lunch and Music in the Park will feature three “Double header” events this summer, including opening Thursday and the last concert of the season on August 12 and July 8.
OTL this year will have a draw; donations to the OTL program are appreciated.
The Braumart Theater will be used for concerts when inclement weather threatens. Changes to the concert venue will be announced on OTL’s Facebook page and on the radio.
For more information on the Out to Lunch program, go online at www.DowntownIronMountain.com/Out-To-Lunch, or on the Out to Lunch Facebook page at facebook.com/ironmountainouttolunch. To volunteer, ask questions, or donate to Out to Lunch, contact the DDA office at 906-774-8534 or by emailing [email protected]
