Vivek Oberoi opens up on ‘flaws’ of Bollywood industry, references Sushant’s death





It has been almost a year since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for a heavenly abode after being found dead in his Mumbai residence. Shortly after his demise, several discussions about the Bollywood work style and lifestyle emerged. Sharing his thoughts on this, actor Vivek Oberoi believes the Bollywood industry is "unable to take criticism". During his last conversation with the Hindustan Times, the actor reflected on the thought of "reluctance to accept shortcomings and flaws". Vivek Oberoi reflects on the working style of the Bollywood industry Commenting on the industry's working style, the actor said people have their good side, but they "all refuse to acknowledge their bad side." According to Krishna 3 actor, for an individual, industry or fraternity to flourish, they must self-introspect and understand the flaws, mistakes and wrongs of the industry in which they thrive. Oberoi points out and adds that people in the industry have a bit of "ostrich syndrome" because not everyone recognizes that there is something wrong with the industry. Referring to the Kedarnathactor who lost his life on June 14, 2020, Oberoi went further and called Sushant's disappearance a "major tragedy" for the Bollywood industry. He revealed that even then no one really and truly wanted to acknowledge that there was something "consistently wrong" and they viewed it as an incident that ultimately happened. After Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 last year, there were discussions about nepotism, favoritism, how the industry works, etc. The unanswered question is whether this triggered the wheel of change. The 44-year-old actor gave some clarification and said that it doesn't matter if a big star or a small actor loses their life, he believes that such incidents should lead to soul-searching. The actor, who made his debut in 2002, complained that "a lack of soul-searching is the biggest problem in the industry." He explained that there are a lot of things in the industry that he is proud of, but unlike that there are some things that he is not proud of and he does not understand why the pillars are not allowed to talk about it openly. IMAGE: PTI / VIVEKOBEROI / Instagram







