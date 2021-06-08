WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 gets Cell match with major stipulation

It didn’t really last that long, but it feels like this Drew McIntyre / Bobby Lashley feud is dragging on for a bit.

So, the double stipulation agreed upon when Monday Night Raw signed the contract for their upcoming WWE Championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 is certainly welcome.

First up, it’ll be a Hell in a Cell match, the first one announced so far for the PPV, to be held in June rather than its traditional fall home.

And perhaps more importantly, if Drew loses, he will no longer be able to challenge Lashley for the strap during this title reign.

Drew thinks it’s a risk worth taking, as the Cell means no interference will prevent his victory. * look at the camera *

Thus, the revised running order for HIAC 2021 is now

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre [Hell in a Cell Match]

Elsewhere on Raw, the Viking Raiders (remember?) Won an Over-The-Top Battle Royal to win a WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match.

In their battle to become Sheamus’ U.S. Championship challenger, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo fought for a No Contest, which likely means they’re both out or it will end up as a Triple Threat.

Nikki Cross continued her current resurgence, joining forces with Asuka to beat the “can they get along before their next title game… of course they can’t” by Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Kofi Kingston beat Riddle, while Mansoor broke into WWE with a big win over Drew Gulak after following Mustafa Ali’s good advice.

And there was a closing segment with Shayna Baszler unable to escape the funhouse world of Alexa Bliss and her crazy doll Lilly.

The show’s full match results on Raw were:

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) win an Over-The-Top Battle Royal vs. AJ Styles & Omos vs. John Morrison & The Miz vs. RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton) vs. MACE & T-BAR vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Jaxson Ryker defeats Elias

Ricochet vs Humberto Carrillo – NO COMPETITION

Jeff Hardy beats Cédric Alexander

Nikki Cross and Asuka beat Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair

Mansoor defeated Drew Gulak

Kofi Kingston defeated Riddle

