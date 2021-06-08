Dove Cameron dated mom at age eight | Entertainment





Dove Cameron dated her mother when she was eight years old. The 25-year-old actress and singer revealed she was gay during a live Instagram session last year, and then wrote on Twitter that she was “bi”, but although her statements surprised the fans, his relatives knew about it. of his sexuality for a while. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “People think they know you, especially when you live out loud like me. “I think a lot of people think they know everything about someone like me since I share so much. “I’ve been out of my personal life since I can remember. I think the first time I had a conversation about my sexuality, I was about eight years old with my mom. Everyone I’ve met since. .. I said I was bi… and it was just like, ‘Oh, okay.’ No one ever said “What?” “I don’t think it’s a big shock once you get to know me, really. When I went out last year, I was really like, ‘Oh great, this is it.’ “ And now that she’s “really, really out” publicly, Dove is excited to celebrate Pride Month in June because she’s feeling different this time around. She said: “This will be my first month of pride, like, really, really. My friend texted me the other day and said, ‘This month is for you’, and I I was like, “Oh … Wow. ‘ “There is a lot of emotion around my coming out that I hadn’t really anticipated because I’ve always been in my private life… I knew I was going to come out, but it’s different. “I feel different being outside and having people saying things to me like that, like ‘Happy Pride Month’. I’m like ‘Oh, thank you. Thank you.’ “I’m usually the one who wishes a Happy Pride Month and sees myself as an ally. So yes, it’s special. It’s special. I need to figure out what I’m going to do.”

