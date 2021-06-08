The renovated Plains Theater should reopen this summer





Like the $ 6 million renovation of the Des Plaines Theater nearing completion, the contractor whose company will operate the site has said it should be ready for customers this summer. The municipal theater and its two rooms Restaurants – Bourbon ‘N Brass and Des Pizza – are scheduled to open simultaneously in August, Ron Onesti, President and CEO of Entertainment Onesti, said Monday. The first wave of employees are expected to report to work in July, Onesti said. The project update came on the same day that Des Plaines City Council approved a conditional use permit that officially allows the Saint-Charles-based company to operate the theater, located in block 1400 of the Miner Street and is a centerpiece of the city center. Mike McMahon, the city’s director of community and economic development, called it “housekeeping.” Des Plaines has taken care of the renovation so far. Onesti’s team will add theater lighting and other finishes. “They should hand over the property to us in the next few weeks,” Onesti said. “I will need about four to six weeks to complete my part of the process.” The entertainment program has not yet been published. The Théâtre des Plaines opened in 1925 as a live performance venue. It switched to film screening in 1935 and continued in that role until it closed in 2014. The city purchased the building in 2018 for nearly $ 1.3 million, with authorities relying on a revitalized theater to help create a thriving downtown entertainment and dining district. The theater was originally scheduled to open in the summer or last fall, but this has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, Des Plaines spokeswoman Jennie Vana said. Plains’ Casino des Rivières contributed $ 2.2 million to help the city with the purchase and renovation, but has no stake in the facility. The city council has entered into a five-year agreement with Onesti to rent and operate the theater in 2019. Onesti also operates the Arcada Theater in St. Charles and other suburban entertainment and dining venues. The permit approved on Monday is not the last bureaucratic step for the theater. Onesti Entertainment has yet to get a local business registration certificate, pass health inspections and obtain state and city liquor licenses, Vana said.







