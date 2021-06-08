SCOOP: Viacom 18 acquires distribution rights for Karan Johars Dharma Productions entire list of upcoming films: Bollywood News





Sometime ago Bollywood Hungama reported that Karan Johar was looking to partner with a southern-based production house, Lyca Productions, to improve its production and distribution capacity. However, despite the smooth running of talks between the two, the deal did not materialize. Now we learn that another mega production house, namely Viacom 18, has decided to enter into a partnership with Dharma Productions. In fact, according to updates from our well-placed source, Viacom has acquired the entire future list from Dharma Productions. In what might well be called one of the biggest acquisitions of recent times, Viacom 18 has acquired the distribution rights to all of Dharma Productions’ films, our source confirms. Ask him details about it and he continues. This agreement came about after the failure of the agreement between Dharma and Lyca Productions. Karan was always on the hunt for a mega production house with good reach to partner up, and Viacom was just that. Interestingly, Dharma Productions previously had a partnership with Fox Star Studios, but after its merger with Disney, their association ended with Brahmastra being their last film together. After Fox, Karan had started talks with Lyca Productions but things didn’t work out. After the deal with Lyca turning sour, Viacom literally came at the right time. In fact, some in business circles claim that Viacom saved Dharma Productions at just the right time. Read also:Karan Johars then with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Prem Kahani; the preparation work begins BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos