Bollywood stars sign several films while Kollywood remains in the normal!

The format of theatrical movies has changed over the past year as the market has shrunk and more movies are considering going the OTT path. No one knows when theaters will reopen and if the pre-corona box office will return with the lucrative overseas market. Filmmakers and producers are not sure which exit route they should take for big movies. Should they go for a limited theatrical release with Pay Per View (PPV), followed by OTT, DTH, and a few weeks later satellite TV?

The film business knows that change is the only constant and all stakeholders will need to keep pace with the changing landscape during the pandemic. The second wave is not over yet in India and people are now talking about a third wave! Most of the big stars and their supporters have understood that the cinema has only one real destination: a movie theater.

In India, Bollywood theaters generate almost 60% of total revenue, while in the south it can reach 70-75%. Thus, no great mass film can survive solely on digital and television rights in the Indian context. And Indian mass-market movies are run by superstars and can only be viewed on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan are signing several projects, which will see them in three or four releases per year. In fact, Akshay Kumar has three films set to release – Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and a final call will be taken to find out if it will first be in theaters or streaming soon! This appears to be the strategy that will be followed by most of the big stars with one foot firmly in the theater space and the other on OTT platforms.

Gone are the days of one big featured movie in a year, as actors have no idea what will work with viewers now on the OTT movie formats regime. At the same time, when theaters reopen, they need content to keep going, and a featured movie always draws audiences. And if theaters don’t reopen in the next three months, feature films will go the OTT path.

In South Kollywood, the big stars don’t make as many films as their Bollywood counterparts. Rajinikanth (Annaatthe), Vijay (Thalapathy 65) and Ajith (Valimai) only make one movie at a time and wouldn’t start shooting their next movie until after their sub-production hit theaters. They are clear that they will only have a theatrical release first. At the same time, Suriya is working on a company run by Pandiraj and one produced by Studio Green, both slated for theatrical release. Dhanush Jagame Thandhiram goes straight to Netflix, and the actor makes several films in Tamil, Hindi, and one Hollywood movie. However, Dhanush has made it clear that JT is a unique film which due to the circumstances premieres on OTT and that its heart is in theatrical release.

Seems like the great Tamil heroes know that without a theatrical release, they can’t get the kind of pay they command. They also don’t want to reduce their star power at a time when theatrical valuation is declining with collections declining due to the pandemic and its aftermath. Most of them will wait for theaters to reopen and activity stabilizes to some extent, probably until Deepavali 2021. Actors and audiences know that whenever a lockdown is declared, the first to close and the last to open will be the movie theaters. Until then, they’d rather wait without signing any new movies and tap into their star power and stir the fanbase via the Twitter and Clubhouse space on social media.

Sreedhar Pillai