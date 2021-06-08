Entertainment
Bollywood stars sign several films while Kollywood remains in the normal!
The second wave of coronavirus and the ensuing lockdowns and closures of movie theaters definitely led to a shift in the plans of Bollywood’s top stars.
The format of theatrical movies has changed over the past year as the market has shrunk and more movies are considering going the OTT path. No one knows when theaters will reopen and if the pre-corona box office will return with the lucrative overseas market. Filmmakers and producers are not sure which exit route they should take for big movies. Should they go for a limited theatrical release with Pay Per View (PPV), followed by OTT, DTH, and a few weeks later satellite TV?
The film business knows that change is the only constant and all stakeholders will need to keep pace with the changing landscape during the pandemic. The second wave is not over yet in India and people are now talking about a third wave! Most of the big stars and their supporters have understood that the cinema has only one real destination: a movie theater.
In India, Bollywood theaters generate almost 60% of total revenue, while in the south it can reach 70-75%. Thus, no great mass film can survive solely on digital and television rights in the Indian context. And Indian mass-market movies are run by superstars and can only be viewed on the big screen.
Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan are signing several projects, which will see them in three or four releases per year. In fact, Akshay Kumar has three films set to release – Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and a final call will be taken to find out if it will first be in theaters or streaming soon! This appears to be the strategy that will be followed by most of the big stars with one foot firmly in the theater space and the other on OTT platforms.
Gone are the days of one big featured movie in a year, as actors have no idea what will work with viewers now on the OTT movie formats regime. At the same time, when theaters reopen, they need content to keep going, and a featured movie always draws audiences. And if theaters don’t reopen in the next three months, feature films will go the OTT path.
In South Kollywood, the big stars don’t make as many films as their Bollywood counterparts. Rajinikanth (Annaatthe), Vijay (Thalapathy 65) and Ajith (Valimai) only make one movie at a time and wouldn’t start shooting their next movie until after their sub-production hit theaters. They are clear that they will only have a theatrical release first. At the same time, Suriya is working on a company run by Pandiraj and one produced by Studio Green, both slated for theatrical release. Dhanush Jagame Thandhiram goes straight to Netflix, and the actor makes several films in Tamil, Hindi, and one Hollywood movie. However, Dhanush has made it clear that JT is a unique film which due to the circumstances premieres on OTT and that its heart is in theatrical release.
Seems like the great Tamil heroes know that without a theatrical release, they can’t get the kind of pay they command. They also don’t want to reduce their star power at a time when theatrical valuation is declining with collections declining due to the pandemic and its aftermath. Most of them will wait for theaters to reopen and activity stabilizes to some extent, probably until Deepavali 2021. Actors and audiences know that whenever a lockdown is declared, the first to close and the last to open will be the movie theaters. Until then, they’d rather wait without signing any new movies and tap into their star power and stir the fanbase via the Twitter and Clubhouse space on social media.
Sreedhar Pillai
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]