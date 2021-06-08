Pearl V Puri Case: Victims’ Mother Ekta Sharma Reveals Why She Chose To Be Silent; Divya Khosla Kumar questions him: Bollywood News





Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri was arrested last week in a minor rape case. Said incident would have occurred on the sets of the show Bepanah Pyaar in 2019. The victim who is a minor used to visit the sets of the series with his mother who is part of the cast. After Pearl’s arrest, the television industry supported him and claimed that the charges against him were false. On Monday evening, actor Ekta Sharma, the mother of the victim, used her social media account to break her silence on the case. She revealed why she had not addressed the press about it. “A lot of people are calling me and asking me to come to the media and speak. My silence should not be interpreted as my weakness. My respect and faith in justice has taken me this step. A lot of people have chose to make fun of myself and my daughter in public, which is not allowed by law. It is an offense to publish a victim’s name in public. I choose to remain silent as I am not the complainant in the case. All that is true must come out. The case is submitted and therefore I am not speaking to anyone as the custody case is pending in the High Court and this is my sincere request to all of you, please do not laugh of the legal system because I made my statement to the authorities concerned. May the truth prevail, “she wrote. Divya Khosla Kumar, who has worked with Pearl in the past, also provided support to Pearls. She also commented on Sharmas’ post. Pearl recently lost her father, her mother has cancer … she has no one to help her … she called me several times crying … he was put behind bars in a rape case under provisions so strong that there is no bond … The high court is closed due to Covid and holidays …. in the meantime, if something happens to the mother from Pearls, who should we hold responsible ???? Because the law will take its time … You have enough time but an elderly person with cancer … Do you realize the sensitivity of the whole case? She wrote . Producer Ekta Kapoor on Saturday claimed to have spoken to Ekta Sharma, who vouched for Pearls’ innocence. She told Kapoor that it was her ex-husband who pleaded to win an ongoing custody battle for their daughter. However, the police claimed to have evidence against Pearl in this case. READ ALSO: Charges Aren’t False, There’s Evidence – Vasai DCP Responds to Ekta Kapoors Claims Pearl V Puri Falsely Charged in Rape Case BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos