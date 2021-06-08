Frontline workers can now take advantage of discounts on Disney vacations





Frontline workers can now get cheaper vacations at Disneyland Paris, as well as Walt Disney World in Florida. The offer will be available to Blue Light Card holders, thanks to a new partnership between the discount service and the Walt Disney Travel Company. This means that workers in the NHS, emergency services and the social care sector can take advantage of an exclusive 5% discount on packages to iconic Disney resorts. Discounts will also include the all-new Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Package, which includes many perks such as the $ 950 Disney Dining Credit, a 14-day ticket for the price of a 7-day ticket, and $ 200 of Disney spending. Oh, and that includes packages with prices starting at 65pp per day, with access to its four theme parks and two water parks.





(Photo: Disneyland Paris)

The Florida-based resort is pulling out all the stops for its milestone anniversary with an 18-month celebration starting in October, so there are plenty of opportunities to grab a bargain if you’re tempted to vacation in 2022. Of course, it’s not just Orlando Park – the discount will also be valid for packages booked at Disneyland Paris. There is reason to be excited about the reopening of its two theme parks (Disneyland and Walt Disney Studios Park), which is currently scheduled for June. The biggest highlight will be the resort’s brand new Marvel-themed hotel, which will feature the world’s largest collection of Marvel artwork, superhero-themed suites, and plenty of surprises for fans to discover. . If you don’t have a Blue Light card, you can Sign up online – a card costs 4.99 and is valid for two years. Justin Kliger, Director of Walt Disney Travel Company, commented on the collaboration: “We are extremely proud to have this opportunity to work with Blue Light Card. To provide key frontline workers who have all worked tirelessly and selflessly to help deal with this unprecedented situation. The crisis is a small but important sign of our immense appreciation. We look forward to welcoming Blue Light Card members and their families to our parks and resorts and experiencing the magic of Disney. You can also read more about holidaydisney.co.uk.





(Image: Getty Images)

At the time of writing, France and the US remain on the UK’s Amber List for Brits, meaning anyone returning to the UK will need to self-isolate at home for 10 days, as well as being obliged to take a pre-departure. test, and two PCR tests on days two and eight of isolation. (There is an option to take a test on the fifth day, where a negative result will release you from your isolation sooner). The Foreign Office continues to advise against non-essential travel to these two destinations at the time of writing. Always check the latest advice from the FCO before you book, plan or go on a trip. Which of the Disney parks are you most excited to visit? Let us know in the comments below.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos