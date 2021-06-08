Madhuri to Raveena, Bollywood Celebrities Wish Shilpa Shetty the 46th Birthday

Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit share an adorable birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty.

Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned a year older today, June 8th. She is celebrating her 46th birthday. Many celebrities have taken to social media to share adorable birthday wishes for the actress. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra also shared beautiful photos and adorable messages to wish his wife her special day.

FAMOUS WISHES TO SHILPA THE 46TH BIRTHDAY

Many of Shilpa Shetty’s industry friends including Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry and many more took to social media and shared their birthday wishes for Shilpa.

Malaika Arora shared a photo of herself and Shilpa and wrote: “Happy birthday my dear … love and happiness (sic).”

Sophie Choudry wrote: “Dear Shilpa, happy birthday my dear! You continue to inspire me with your hard work, your fitness, your positivity and your childish enthusiasm for life! Always remain blessed! Tons of love (sic ). “

Raveena shared a photo collage with the diva.

Madhuri Dixit also shared a photo with Shilpa and wrote a loving note for her friend. “Happy birthday dear Shilpa. I send you a lot of positive energy and good wishes. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and well now. Stay fit and fabulous (sic).”

Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap also wanted the actress on social media.

SHILPA SHETTY SETS OUT TO MAKE BOLLYWOOD RETURN

Shilpa Shetty’s comeback movie Nikkama was slated for release on June 5, but due to the current pandemic the release has been delayed. Shilpa will return to the big screens after almost 13 years. His last major Bollywood release was Anil Sharmas Apne in 2007.

