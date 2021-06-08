Madhuri to Raveena, Bollywood Celebrities Wish Shilpa Shetty the 46th Birthday

Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora and other celebrities have shared birthday wishes for Shilpa Shetty. The actress turned 46.
Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit share an adorable birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty.
Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned a year older today, June 8th. She is celebrating her 46th birthday. Many celebrities have taken to social media to share adorable birthday wishes for the actress. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra also shared beautiful photos and adorable messages to wish his wife her special day.
FAMOUS WISHES TO SHILPA THE 46TH BIRTHDAY
Many of Shilpa Shetty’s industry friends including Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry and many more took to social media and shared their birthday wishes for Shilpa.
Malaika Arora shared a photo of herself and Shilpa and wrote: “Happy birthday my dear … love and happiness (sic).”
Sophie Choudry wrote: “Dear Shilpa, happy birthday my dear! You continue to inspire me with your hard work, your fitness, your positivity and your childish enthusiasm for life! Always remain blessed! Tons of love (sic ). “
Raveena shared a photo collage with the diva.
Madhuri Dixit also shared a photo with Shilpa and wrote a loving note for her friend. “Happy birthday dear Shilpa. I send you a lot of positive energy and good wishes. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and well now. Stay fit and fabulous (sic).”
Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap also wanted the actress on social media.
See more birthday wishes here:
SHILPA SHETTY SETS OUT TO MAKE BOLLYWOOD RETURN
Shilpa Shetty’s comeback movie Nikkama was slated for release on June 5, but due to the current pandemic the release has been delayed. Shilpa will return to the big screens after almost 13 years. His last major Bollywood release was Anil Sharmas Apne in 2007.
READ ALSO | Shilpa Shetty receives an adorable wish from her husband Raj Kundra on his 46th birthday. See the publication
READ ALSO | Shilpa Shetty gets a big welcome on Super Dancer Chapter 4, dances with Suniel Shetty
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit