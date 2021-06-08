Entertainment
Daily horoscope for June 8, 2021
In this daily horoscope for June 8, the resident of Bustles Mecca Woods astrologer, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
The moon ends its journey through determined Taurus this morning, putting us in the mood to sort things out. Although the Taurus moon also meets Mars in the Cancer focus in the late morning, we might find ourselves in the mood for a nap. As with the Taurus planets, the best way forward is to slow things down.
Also, when the moon turns into a sparkling Gemini in the middle of the afternoon causing the buzzing in the air, be thankful for a break or some extra sleep. As we move closer to Thursday’s groundbreaking solar eclipse in Gemini and Mercury retrograde continues, there could be a lot of cross signals and unexpected surprises to deal with. As the Gemini moon faces limitless Jupiter in Pisces in the evening, the best way to navigate the rest of the day is to try and stay present in the present moment without being too dispersed.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your June 2021 monthly horoscope.
If you don’t feel it, Aries, you don’t feel it. No need to force anything today. Pay attention to the things and only the things that you think your energy is best spent on.
There are a lot of things you can accomplish today when you put your mind and skills into it. Just make sure you don’t make too many promises on what you can deliver right now.
Be careful what you want right now, because there’s a good chance you can get it. This is not to scare you though. It’s just to remind you how powerful your magic is now. Make good use of it.
If there is something you want, you can make it happen. Although it takes more than planning or hard work. It will also take faith.
You may prefer to work solo or behind the scenes today. While there are things you can accomplish this way, don’t overlook the benefits of friends and community.
Curiosity and exploration are the keys to your success today. Keep this in mind if there is an opportunity for you on the table. Don’t say no too quickly. Reflect.
Patience is a virtue when it comes to a career or money issue. Try not to jump into anything too quickly without doing your homework first. Make sure things are right for you.
Collaborating with others or being open to help can get you where you want to go. Remember to try to sell yourself something that your heart isn’t really into.
You may need to slow down today and prioritize your physical or emotional well-being. Try not to feel too bad if you are low on bandwidth to keep up with everyone around you.
Things could get scorching hot between you and a lover today. If this is a new connection, be aware of ways you might close your heart or your mind.
You may be feeling more withdrawn than usual today. It’s OK because you need time to feed and think. Beware of needing immediate results or gratification at this time.
Your love life is brightening up today because you might meet someone online, in your neighborhood, or through a friend. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself to impress them. Be yourself.
