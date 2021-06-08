What makes a good friend? Sign that your best friend is your soul mate





CEBU CITY, Philippines – True friendship is rare to find. In fact, having a best friend is a bit like finding a life partner. You will meet a lot of people along the way, some are just passing by, but there are some who will really stay in the ups and downs. And guess what, you are so lucky if you find one. Today, June 8, is National Best Friends Day, in honor of that special someone you call your best friend. This day is a great time to show them how much you appreciate them, how special and important they are to you, and how much you cherish their friendship. Here are 5 signs to know if your best friend is your soul mate. 1. You can communicate only through your appearance – You don’t have to say a word to your best friend; she just knows. 2. No competition – You don’t have to compete because when you really care about the other person, you just want what’s best for them. 3. You have always found each other – The mark of a true friend is one who respects you, is loyal to you, and supports you at all times, especially when you are not around them. And things are never so scary when you have a best friend. 4. You know when something is wrong – No need to say anything. No one knows you love your best friend. A BFF is the only person who fully understands you. 5. Unfiltered honesty – Your best friend will be your go-to person when you don’t know what to say to a crush or what to do when you’re faced with a tough situation. They will also let you know when to worry and when you are stressing out for nothing. Good friends can support you through difficult times, help you overcome stress, and help you be the best version of yourself. Take some time and want your best friend to show him how much his friendship means to you. / rcg







