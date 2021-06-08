Ray Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee leads a group of top Indian actors in new Netflix anthology. look here





Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming anthology series, Ray, on Tuesday, based on the writing of acclaimed filmmaker-author Satyajit Ray. Starring a cast that includes Manoj Bajpayee and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, the series is slated for release on June 25. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherjee and Vasan Bala, the anthology also includes Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyooranal and Akansha, among others. Watch Ray’s trailer here: The trailer gives an overview of all four stories and appears to be made up of the same song that Marvel used in the Black Widow promotions. We see the characters of Manoj and Gajraj, as they interact on a train journey; we see Harshvarrdhan as a “typical actor”; and Ali as a “ruthless corporate shark”. In a statement, Chaubey said of his film, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, that I am drawn to stories that twist with fantasy and humor. Hardly anyone makes them better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao facing off on screen, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, I hope it will be as much fun to watch as it is to do. Super happy with the show and can’t wait for people to watch it! Srijit Mukherjee, who directed two episodes – Forget me Not and Bahrupiya – said that Satyajit Ray has been a great inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two Ray stories to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honor and great satisfaction to reinterpret two more Ray stories in a decidedly darker space. I also had the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad through both stories. I can’t wait to see how viewers react to these flawed and somewhat broken characters. Vasan Bala, who directed Spotlight, said Spotlight draws inspiration from Ray’s prolific and enlightening works. An opportunity that led me to collaborate with wonderful talents. It’s a luscious, original story filled with music from very interesting characters. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal are in great shape. I can’t wait for the public to watch and react. Also Read: Ajeeb Daastaans Movie Review: Neeraj Ghaywan Saves Karan Johar’s Uneven Netflix Movie From Disaster Previously, Netflix released anthologies such as Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Pitta Kathalu, and most recently Ajeeb Daastaans.

