A film produced in Ireland wins a place in the prestigious Directors’ Fortnight





Joanna Hoggs The Souvenir Part II, produced by Irish company Element Pictures, has secured a place in the prestigious Directors ‘Fortnight (Directors’ Fortnight) at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Starring Honor Swinton Byrne and Tilda Swinton as the primary mother, the film builds on the action of The Souvenir, a critical sensation in 2019, to follow the career of a young British filmmaker as she goes through the last years of the last century. Element founders Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe are the producers of a project developed in collaboration with BBC Film and the British Film Institute. Presented at the Théâtre Croisette, a few hundred meters from the Palais des Festivals, the Directors’ Fortnight has been showing the world’s greatest filmmakers since 1968. Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Jim Jarmusch and Chlo Zhao all premiered films there. In 2007, Guiney, later Oscar nominee for Room and The Favorite, brought in Lenny Abrahamsons Garage at the Directors’ Fortnight. The Directors’ Fortnight is the zero point of auteur cinema. It’s for those who work on the cutting edge. It’s about pushing the limits The Directors’ Fortnight is the zero point for auteur cinema, says Guiney. It is directed by French filmmakers and is there to showcase the work of the most interesting filmmakers working internationally. It’s for those who work on the cutting edge. It’s about pushing the boundaries. Fortnight is to celebrate the world’s most interesting filmmakers in all their glory. Like so many other big events during the coronavirus pandemic, Cannes was canceled last year, but the 2021 festival, which begins July 6, continues with a full schedule. Tests will be available and participants will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative result. This is the first major postpandemic festival, says Guiney. It will be exciting to be one of the first films to see in the world as we get back to something like normalcy. Paolo Moretti, general delegate of the Directors’ Fortnight, announced a typically international selection from the Forum des Images in Paris. After a very difficult year for everyone, we are happy to present a selection of discoveries to you, he said. Twenty-four of the directors included in the feature films section are making their first visit to Cannes. Among those returning is the talented English director Clio Barnard, whose The Selfish Giant won the Europa Cinemas Award at the Directors’ Fortnight in 2013. Barnards Ali & Ava stars Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook as a couple pursuing a complicated romance in the The director’s native Yorkshire. The section will begin with the screening of Emmanuel Carrres Entre deux mondes, an adaptation of the social study by Florence Aubenass Le Quai de Ouistreham. Twelve of the 24 films are directed or co-directed by Women. This compares sharply with the main competition on the Croisette, where the women have made just four of the 24 films competing for the Palme d’Or. CANNES DIRECTORS ‘QUINZAINE 2021: THE LONG-TERM SELECTION A Chiara, directed by Jonas Carpignano

Ali and Ava, directed by Clio Barnard

Clara sola, directed by Nathalie lvarez Mesen

De Bas Etages (A Brighter Tomorrow), directed by Yassine Qnia

Tsugua’s diaries, directed by Miguel Gomes and Maureen Farmer

The employer and the employee, directed by Manuel Nieto Zas

Between the Waves (The Braves), directed by Anas Volp

Europe, directed by Haider Rashid

Future, directed by Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher and Francesco Munzi

Jadde Khaki (On the way), directed by Panah Panahi

Unequal, directed by Radu Muntean

Luaneshat e Kodres (The hill where lionesses roar), directed by Luna Bajrami

Magnetic Beats, directed by Vincent Mal Cardona

Astonished, directed by Anita Rocha da Silveira

Murina, directed by Antoneta Address Kusijanovic

Frost of Neptune, directed by Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman

A night without knowing anything, directed by Payal Kapadia

King Crab (The Tale of the King Crab), directed by Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis

Return to Reims (Fragments), directed by Jean-Gabriel Priot

Yong An Zhen Gu Shi Ji (Ripples of Life), directed by Shujun Wei

The sea in front, directed by Ely Daghe

The Remembrance Part II, directed by Joanna Hogg Cannes Film Festival takes place from July 6 to July 17h

