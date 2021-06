Randall Park Fun Facts

Get to know this hilarious actor. 1. For starters, Randall Park is probably best known for his roles in WandaVision, Always be my maybe, Freshly landed and The interview. Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

3. The actor got down to Jae Suh Park in August 2009 and they celebrated their 10th birthday in 2019. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

5. One of his first big gigs was on MTV Wild ‘n Out. Manny Carabel / Getty Images

7. If you’re an Eminem fan you might have caught him in the “Phenomenal.” Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

8. Randall was longtime friends with his Always be my maybe co-starring Ali Wong. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

9. He has even co-wrote the screenplay for Always be my maybe alongside Ali and Michael Golamco. Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

11. During his college years, Randall attended UCLA where he majored in English and creative writing. He even went on to pursue his Masters in Asian American Studies. Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

13. Before answering his call on the screen, he considered a career as a teacher, writer or architect. Mitch Haaseth / ABC via Getty Images

16. Randall was already a sitcom fan before his role in WandaVision. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

“These sitcoms are ingrained in my being because I was practically raised by them, so I didn’t have to do too much research,” he said. mentionned. “I just got to know them. 17. He has lent his vocal talents to animated shows like BoJack Cavalier and American father! Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

18. His best advice for budding actors? “Avoid gadgets.” Kelsey Mcneal / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

“What they want is just an idea of ​​who you are and seeing you play the part,” he said. mentionned. “And the irony is that I gave him a sense of who I was at the time: I was a desperate, scared, really nervous and anxious new actor who wanted to make a good impression.” 19. Finally, he looks to the future of Asian-American actors and mentionned “There is still so much ground to be explored.” Erin Simkin / ABC via Getty Images

What is your favorite role from Randall Park?

