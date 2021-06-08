TELL US: How well does the Sheriff’s Department deal with homelessness and mental health situations?

The City of West Hollywood invites community members to a free virtual community listening session regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in the City of West Hollywood. Local leaders would love to hear comments on experiences with sheriff’s deputies, what community members think about public safety, particularly in the areas of law enforcement response to mental health situations and homeless in West Hollywood.

The virtual community listening session will take place on the WebEx platform on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required via WebEx at https://bit.ly/3owEPqn. The session is hosted by the City of West Hollywood and its Public Safety Commission, and the Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission, which facilitates public transparency and accountability to the County Sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles.

Community members can submit comments or questions in advance to http://bit.ly/2M0F3an. Comments, thoughts and suggestions on the following topics are encouraged: public safety interactions with people with mental health issues; law enforcement response to homelessness; what law enforcement is doing in West Hollywood; and other public safety issues affecting West Hollywood.

Speakers for the Virtual Community Listening Session will include:

Lael Rubin, chairman of the Civil Oversight Commission and former deputy district attorney;

Amanda Laflen, chair, City of West Hollywood Public Safety Commission;

Tory Berger, vice-chair, City of West Hollywood Public Safety Commission;

John Gannon, Captain, LA County Sheriff’s Department;

Sanjay Shah, LCSW, Clinical Program Manager of Mental Health II, LA County Department of Mental Health;

Ryan Vienna, Lieutenant, LA County Sheriff’s Department;

Eden Anai Luna, Transgender Economic Empowerment Project; and

Clifford Roberts, step up to second.

Additional panelists will include:

Casimiro U. Tolentino, vice chairman of the Civil Oversight Commission and former administrative judge of the State of California;

Annadennise Briz, Sergeant, LA County Sheriff’s Department;

Sergio A. Venegas, Deputy, LA County Sheriff’s Department;

David Giugni, Director of Social Services, City of West Hollywood; and

Brian K. Williams, Esq., Executive Director, LA County Sheriff’s Civil Oversight Board.

After listening to community feedback and conducting research, staff at the LA County Civil Oversight Commission will work with ad hoc committees to prepare recommendations to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles County and the public. As the Commission strives to enhance transparency and accountability, community input guides the ongoing analysis of sheriff service policies, practices and procedures. For more information on the LA County Civil Oversight Commission, please visit https://coc.lacounty.gov. For more information on the community listening session, please email [email protected] or call (213) 253-5678.

The City of West Hollywood Public Safety Department oversees law enforcement and coordinates community programs aimed at reducing crime and improving public safety and the quality of life for citizens, businesses and visitors to West Hollywood . The city contracts with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for police protection, the Los Angeles County Fire Department for fire protection services, and Block by Block and PACWEST for services additional security. To learn more about the agencies, programs and initiatives that make the City of West Hollywood a safe place, download Public Safety in the City of West Hollywood at www.weho.org/home/showdocument?id=42465.

The City of West Hollywood Public Safety Commission meets monthly and provides an opportunity for the community to provide input on public safety related services. For more information, please visit www.weho.org/city-government/boards-commissions/commissions/public-safety-commission.

For more information on public safety in the City of West Hollywood, please visit www.weho.org/publicsafety or contact City of West Hollywood Director of Public Safety Kristin Cook at (323) 848-6414 or [email protected] For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

