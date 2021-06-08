Keeping up with the behind-the-scenes secrets of the Kardashians

AFTER 20 series and nearly 14 years of drama, romance, babies, and the most lavish parties we’ve ever seen, Keeping Up With the Kardashians finally comes to a close this week.

The hit reality show – which made Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the klan famous – airs its latest episode.

18 Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired for 20 series Credit: E!

18 They’ve certainly all changed in the 14 years of filming. Credit: E! Networks

There’s been a lot of fighting over the years, the men have come and gone – the most recent breakup being Kim and Kanye West – and they’ve kept us all hanging on to our screens.

But, how does mom Kris Jenner and the production team make sure every KUWTK set is as good as the last?

These behind-the-scenes secrets may have something to do with it

Fake exteriors

While all of their home interiors are real, when KUWTK viewers see a photo of a mansion frontage, it’s rarely the Kardashians.

The family used to shoot exterior shots of their actual homes in previous series, but Kim had issues with fans constantly knocking on her door – forcing them to stop.

18 It’s Kris Jenner’s house on the show – but it’s not really hers Credit: E!

18 This was the Bel-Air mansion that Kim and Kayne West actually lived in Credit: Splash News

“So is it true that you all used a fake house for your reality show?” Kim was asked by a fan on Twitter.

She explained, “When we film indoors, it is obviously our real home.

My old house in Beverly Hills was really my home and I had people come in around the clock ringing my doorbell and had to call the police several times. “

Kim calls the shots

While mom Kris is obviously in charge of what happens on the show, Kim is next.

It is usually she who alerts the team of a big intrigue going through her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

18 Kim takes the lead in the drama of the series Credit: E! Networks

I think if you ask the team I’m probably producing the most because I know what my sisters might not be sharing, she told the hollywood reporter.

So I’m going to tell them, ‘Go to Kourt’s right now. Something is happening.'”

18 She also admitted that she had pictures deleted if she was not happy with how she looked. Credit: YouTube

Kim also admitted that she gets deleted footage if she isn’t happy with how she looks on camera.

She added, “I mean trust me I’m not gonna lie, there were times when I pulled away from the camera and had a big bump in my hair and I’m like, get out. that my hair looks like shit *.

I’m too conceited to leave really ugly, ugly angles.

18 Caitlyn Jenner’s transition from Bruce has been tweaked Credit: E! Networks

18 The real pictures were too moving to show Credit: E! Networks

But they also edit any overly emotional footage.

“The most difficult thing [to film] It was probably Caitlyns’ transition and seeing my mom and Khloe having such a hard time, ”Kim added to the post.

“We’ve never really edited any content before, but we’ve edited a bit of Khloéthe reaction of just because she was so upset. “

Kris tip for clean floors

The floors at Kris Hidden Hills Mansion are always immaculate.

And there’s actually a really good reason they’re so flawless.

18 Kris has a great tip for making sure her floors are clean Credit: BackGrid

Matriarch Kardashian demands that all crew members wear shoe covers!

In one New York Times article from 2015, a writer visited Kris’ house and wrote that a production assistant in surgical shoe covers handed out microphones. “

Maybe we should also require all our guests to wear plastic bags on their shoes in the future?

Hours of makeup

With every inch of their life documented for all to see, the Kardashians must be looking their best at all times.

For this reason, Kris does professional makeup every time they shoot a scene.

18 Kris and Kim spend hours putting on makeup and hair before being filmed Credit: Handout

18 Kim spends about two hours doing her hair and makeup Credit: E! Entertainment

She does it quickly, because she is so busy, it was reported in the NYT. It only takes an hour.

Even though an hour might seem like a long time, it’s nothing compared to Kim’s routine.

She spends about two hours a day combing her hair and makeup.

There is nothing we can do that is not documented, so why not look your best and amazing? ”She told Paper magazine.

Always film

In addition to the hours it takes for the Kardashians to be their best, filming can also take around 10 to 12 hours!

18 Every part of the Kardashians’ lives is filmed, and for hours at a time Credit: Xposure

According to the NYT, “At all times, there are one or two cameras on a combination of Kardashians and Jenners.

“They’re there 10 to 12 hours a day every day as Keeping Up With the Kardashians spins, more if there’s a storyline to warrant it, which between the regular season and spinoff is pretty much always.”

Filmed with iPhones

Because they are still filming, many KUWTKs are shot by a single person filming on an iPhone.

The show’s former executive producer, Jeff Jenkins, told The Hollywood Reporter, “There are days when there can be 30 crew members in one location to cover an event and there are days when there are days when there are days. there may be someone with an iPhone covering something incredibly intimate. .

18 Kim and the rest of the family often have to shoot footage on their iPhones Credit: Instagram

And iPhones were a necessity when it came to filming the show during the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed that the regular production crew couldn’t film due to lockdown rules, so Kris found a way for the whole family to capture footage on her own.

A photographer and technician (wearing full hazmat suits) visited each of the sisters’ homes to equip them with appropriate lights and tripods for their iPhones so they could shoot at their confessionals.

18 Kris found a clever way to film locked out confessionals Credit: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

“It’s less fancy, because we have to give them direction and they have to be more informative with us,” she said. It. But because they’re the Kardashians and they’re entertaining regardless, it’s going to be a fun watch for people. “

She added that a showrunner, wearing protective gear, visits their home once a week to pick up the iPhone and drop off a new one.

No fees paid

For the past 20 sets, the Kardashians have traveled everywhere, from Thailand to Austria to London and Bora Bora.

And, while the family certainly has enough cash between them to splurge on this lavish vacation, it’s surprising that the production company isn’t paying them.

18 Kourtney and Khloe had to pay for their trip to Miami on their own Credit: E!

18 It’s hard to believe the production company isn’t paying for their vacation Credit: E!

In a Season 18 episode, Kourtney began by having to pay a big bill for a trip that was featured on the show.

She asked her sisters, “Why are they sending me this other huge bill?”

Why doesn’t the production kick in if you use it for the show? “

The most reliable team

With the team knowing all the ins and outs of Kardashian life – including things viewers will never be able to find out – it’s no surprise that they are paid dearly to keep their secrets!

A well-placed KUWTK source would have said OK! magazine that the crew was paid very well because “E! knows how hard they have a job and how much they put up with.”

18 The KUWTK team know all the secrets of the family – so they are very well paid Credit: E! Networks

18 Kris would never let any of their secrets get out of the bag Credit: E! Networks

And Kris also confirmed that she and the girls implicitly trust the production team.

In one 2018 interview with the Huffington Post, Kris said that all of her employees “support us”.

She said, “Unfortunately, there are bad people who don’t have good intentions. And, you know, I obviously can’t control that.

“But to the best of my ability, we try to have people on our team who are supportive of us, who we think we can really trust.”

Everyone who is involved in filming both on and off camera is required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to make sure nothing leaks.

Kim confirmed this in 2019, when she tweeted: Btw NDAS for all !!!! #KUWTK. “

Well, Kris and ko couldn’t let any of their secrets come out of the bag, could they?