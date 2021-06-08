Anushka Sharma, Mira Rajput Kapoor and more – Bollywood divas and their fascination with chiffon sarees continue





Haven’t we all drooled over Chandni’s Sridevi chiffon saree look? Didn’t we all leave as Raveena Tandon splashed glamor as she donned a simple chiffon saree in Tip Tip Barsa Paani? Yes, chiffon sarees were all the rage in the 90s thanks to these Bollywood divas and it won’t be wrong to say that this trend is still on. We’ve seen many Bollywood divas opt for delicate yet sophisticated chiffon sarees for public outings. From Mira Rajput Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, many divas have embraced the chiffon saree trend. Here is the compilation. Also Read – Souvenir of Sushant Singh Rajput: A look back at the heartfelt tributes paid by Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood stars Starting with Janhvi Kapoor, the Dhadak actress paid an ode to her late mother Sridevi by slipping into a delicate blue chiffon saree for an event. She was lovely and reminded many of her fans of the iconic Chandni, the beautiful Sridevi. And this isn’t the only time Janhvi has chosen to wear a chiffon saree. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Hospitalized Dilip Kumar, Himesh Reshammiya Surroor 2021, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Alaya F Could Act Together Also read – OMG! Anushka Sharma REVEALS to the world what Virat Kohli is bringing home these days, but is she happy? This is what we know Anushka Sharma looked breathtaking as she attended an event wearing a pista green chiffon floral saree. Huge earrings, simple makeup and tied hair, Anushka appeared breathtaking. Mira Rajput Kapoor turned out to be a true blue fashionista with every fashion choice she made. She once wore a yellow chiffon saree from Anita Dongre and floored everyone with her grace. The eternal saree lover Shilpa Shetty has often chosen to wear the delicate muslin. This blue floral saree is a staple in any girl’s wardrobe who loves the iconic ’90s trend. Mouni Roy’s love affair with chiffon sarees is strongest. For a promotion of her film, she once slipped into a gray chiffon saree with embellishments by ace designer Manish Malhotra and always looked immaculate! Take a look at the image here. And for anyone looking to revisit the old 90s era of chiffon sarees, here is Raveena Tandon setting our screens on fire. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

