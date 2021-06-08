Seema Khan reveals ‘moments of hindsight’ after watching ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’





Seema Khan made his screen debut with the named reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides who explored the lives of Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari with Seema. Recently the four were asked about their moments of retreat when watching the Netflix show and Seema revealed that she was genuinely horrified when she watched the show after filming was finished. Seema Khan reveals squeaky moments as she rethinks her first show During a recent Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides meeting on Clubhouse, the four were asked about when to step back and Seema said: Honestly, I didn’t want to watch. She revealed that she hadn’t really watched herself on TV because everything was creaking. She wondered why she was doing the show. She admitted that the biggest problem, not the grinding, was when the ladies wore heels at the pool while on vacation in Doha. I was like, this is really dumb guys, but I guess it works, she said. Maheep Kapoor agreed with Seema and said that because she is seeing herself onscreen for the first time, everything makes her cringe too. She wondered what her side profile looked like, what her back looked like, etc. She would see herself from all angles and go crazy and say, I thought because we’re like that with ourselves – we sit down, we have conversations – I didn’t think people would find us interesting. She thought the plot was getting boring and boring and wasn’t ready to hear it, but it worked. Speaking further, Seema Khan recalled her gym look on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides. She admitted that her gym look shown on the show is not the way she dresses at the gym. I was horrified by myself. Horrified! I was like, I can’t even look in that direction. I was really horrified, she added. More aboutFabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides focused on the personal and professional lives of the four women and debuted November 27, 2020 on Netflix. It has become one of the most watched shows on the platform and has been renewed for a second season. Check out the trailer for the first season below. (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM BY SEEMA KHAN) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







