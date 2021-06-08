Disney actor Luke Evans fled Australian hotel because of hunter spider





Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans has shared details of his time in Australia filming a TV series.

The 42-year-old, who remained in Byron Bay, revealed he “had trouble sleeping” with the amount of creepy crawlers and the moment he came across a huge hunter spider. Speaking about the British comedian Alain carrthe podcast of Life is a beach, the Welsh actor said: “At night for the first three weeks I couldn’t sleep, there were all the animals, all the noise, all scratching. “I saw a hunter one day, the size of my face, and as you walk towards him, they kind of lean back ready to jump on you, so you know how to walk away, and they go so quickly.” The actor added that his cleaner thought he was overreacting, telling him, “It’s just a spider!” Evans told the cleaner, “I’ve read about these things, they attack you and they run faster than you can walk.” He went on to explain that the cleaner “went to pull him by the leg”. “He landed on the floor and walked straight back to my room. I had to change rooms. RELATED: A Star-Spangled TV Show Comes to Amazon Prime (Despite their large size and hairy appearance, hunter spiders are not considered dangerous.) Evans spent four and a half months in Byron Bay filming the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman in which he will play divorce lawyer Lars. In March he said Kyle and Jackie O he loved his stay here and “would move to Australia tomorrow”. He even told the couple that he “shed a tear” on the return plane. The actor explained that after Nine Perfect Strangers when the shoot was over, he moved to Darlinghurst in Sydney for a month and then to Bondi where he got a tattoo. RELATED: Nicole Kidman’s New Role Sparks Fan Fury Asked about her private life during her time here, the star didn’t say much, noting: “Sydney is a very beautiful place and the people are up to par, they are a very beautiful and sexy group.” Evans once said how “nice” it is to play a gay character in Nine complete strangers. “He was a lovely character to explore, calibrate and deliver to this complex person. But, yeah, it was nice playing a gay character after all these years playing roles on stage and on screen. Earlier this year, Evans confirmed her split from her art director boyfriend Rafael Olarra, recounting The Times Saturday review: “It’s like that.” He also told the post about his hope of one day becoming a dad: “I’ve thought about it a few times and as I get older I think maybe I should go on and do it. I don’t want to be an old daddy… but I would like to be a daddy.

