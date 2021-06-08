Movieland 7 will reopen on June 18 | Culture & Leisure





As of last fall, the Movieland 7s marquee along Highway 82 in El Jebel said the seven-screen cinema is temporarily closed but will reopen soon. After months of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater will officially reopen on June 18. We have slowly reopened our theaters as the product became available, said Joe Masher, chief operating officer of Bow Tie Cinemas on Monday. During the pandemic, what happened was movies were taken off the schedule. According to Masher, the reruns of classic movies last year like The Goonies, Jurassic Park, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Back to the Future did not generate enough ticket sales, forcing Bow Tie Cinemas, which operates 18 theaters in six states of Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia will shut down completely during most of the COVID-19 crisis. Movieland 7, which opened in 1991, has been closed since November 2 due to the pandemic and its reopening has never been guaranteed. Masher said the decline in COVID-19 cases, the strong community interest in reopening the theater and the upcoming release of F9, Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad and other films are expected to generate significant revenue this summer have persuaded Bow Tie Cinemas to reopen Movieland 7 as soon as possible. On July 23, there’s a new Hotel Transylvania movie and another M. Night Shyamalan movie called Old that looks really, really good, Masher said of other movies coming out later this year. Due to the good performances of the films, the studios are keeping the schedule fairly stable at the moment. As part of its consent agenda on February 23, Basalt City Council even approved a formal letter of support for the reopening of Movieland 7s. Residents and visitors alike approached council members to express their sadness over the potential permanent closure of the theater and the hole that would leave in the community, wrote Basalt Mayor Bill Kane in his letter of support on behalf of the advising Bow Tie Cinemas CEO Ben. Foam. We understand the heavy toll the pandemic has taken on the industry, but hope Movieland will hang on long enough to remain present in the Midvalley. According to Masher, all Movieland 7 staff will wear face covers and guests will choose their seats when they purchase their tickets online or in person. The cinema will reopen at full capacity and the wearing of masks for customers will be optional. Masher said the signage will require guests who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask without actively eating or drinking. He clarified that the theater would not verify proof of vaccination. Despite a plethora of streaming services now offering movies to watch at home, Masher said he was convinced people would be returning to theaters this summer. Studios know the best way to make money is to have an exclusive theatrical release before hitting an aftermarket like streaming, home video or something like that, Masher said. It is an American cultural institution that will continue.

