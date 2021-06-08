6 feminist Bollywood movies to put on the watchlist





Feminist Bollywood Movies: There are many nuances of feminism, but what is common is their goal: the fight against patriarchy. When it comes to portraying feminism on screen, films are often questioned about the message conveyed. However, one must also consider the fact that a message is perceived in several ways by viewers. Feminist Bollywood films have sometimes been criticized for using ideology as a label rather than a concrete social message. Riding the wave of women-centric films, the filmmakers produced film projects that lacked to get to the heart of the issues. On the flip side, a few stories got overlooked because they weren’t categorized into mainstream Bollywood movies. However, these films have the potential to strike a chord. Here are some must-see feminist Bollywood movies: Angry Indian Goddesses A group of young women from different backgrounds come together under one roof for the wedding of a mutual friend. Although being a tight-knit group, each of them keeps secrets of their life hidden from their friends. Their suffering is revealed as they spend more time around each other. The narration of the film makes you understand the challenges that even privileged women face. Marguerite with a straw The 2014 outing with Kalki Koechlin tells the story of a young woman with cerebral palsy who leaves her home to study in New York City. Unlike most films that focus on specially disabled people who demand sympathy for the character, this film makes the audience a spectator on the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery. Totta Pataka Item Maal The film directed by Aditya Kriplani streaming on Netflix revolves around the lives of four women who decide to take charge of their own safety and turn the tide on predators. After being tired of dealing with the daily fear of being sexually assaulted and harassed. Through the eyes of these women, we are shown the misogynistic aspects of society. Soni Do we ever think about the safety of the people who protect us? In the movie Loudness, a stark reality is evoked as a young Delhi policewoman works tirelessly to stem the growing crisis of violent crimes against women in the city. However, she herself becomes a victim of patriarchal structures. The last color The last color based on the book written by Indian chief Vikas Khanna of the same name. In this film, directed by Khanna himself, Neena Gupta plays the character of a widow who leads a life of total abstinence. The film revolves around the friendship of a young girl and a widow, Chhoti and Noor. Chhoti promises to bring color back to Noor’s life by splashing color on him at Holi. The film challenges an age-old taboo that prohibits widowed women from participating in social events. The last color has been screened at various international film festivals, winning the Best Feature Film award at the Dallas International Film Festival. Tikli and Laxmi Bombe The film focuses on the safety of women in the sex trade who are often overlooked when we talk about protecting women in society. In the film directed by Aditya Kripalani, the personal and professional aspects of the business in which these women are involved are brought to light through a series of incidents. To overcome the dangers, a few women represent the community which has made it their mission to provide a safer working environment.







