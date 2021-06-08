Kims Convenience actor Jean Yoon says working on the show was “painful”, calls season 5 “blatantly racist” – Entertainment News, Firstpost





Jean Yoon, who played the family matriarch, and Simu Liu, who played his son in Kims Convenience, criticized the show’s writers’ room for its lack of diversity.

Jean Yoon who played in the sitcom Kims Convenience spoke out in favor of his co-star Simu Liu who had criticized the producers of the series for the treatment of his character. According to a report by Screen cry, Liu had expressed his frustration that his character had not been deeply developed throughout the series. He also alleged that the personal experiences of the Asian-Canadian stars were not taken into account by the producers who were predominantly white. Liu had also criticized playwright Ins Choi for not being a champion of East Asian and female voices. Reacting to Lius’ comment, John Doyle, journalist, berated the actor. Now, Yoon has shown his support for Liu and also responded to Doyle in a Twitter thread. Born in the United States, Yoon, a Canadian actress of Korean descent, said the lack of Korean writers on the team made her experience on the series painful and difficult. Check out the tweet here Dear sir, as a Canadian woman of Asian descent, a Korean-Canadian woman with more experience and knowledge of the world of my characters, the lack of Asian women, especially Korean writers in the writers’ room of Kims made my life VERY HARD working on the painful show Jean Yoon (or) (@jean_yoon) June 6, 2021 She also said that Doyle attacking Liu to defend Choi was neither useful nor deserved. Yoon added that although Choi created the TV show, the showrunner was his co-creator Kevin White who also set the parameters. The 59-year-old actress also said that when they received the script for season five, the cast discovered it to be blatantly racist and culturally inaccurate. She concludes her tweet by saying that the cast of Kims Convenience got together for Express concerns about it. Your attack on my casting mate @SimuLiu, in defense of my Korean compatriot Ins Choi is neither useful nor deserved. Mr. Choi wrote the play, I was in it. He created the TV show, but his co-creator, Mr. Kevin White, was the showrunner and clearly set the parameters. Jean Yoon (or) (@jean_yoon) June 6, 2021 The cast received drafts of all S5 scripts prior to filming BECAUSE of Covid, at which point we discovered plotlines that were OPENLY RACIST, and so culturally inaccurate that the cast got together and expressed their concerns collectively. . Jean Yoon (or) (@jean_yoon) June 6, 2021 The show ended on April 13 of last year after airing for five seasons on CBC. His latest episode aired recently on Netflix. In his Facebook post, Liu addressed the issue and said the show had not been canceled in the traditional way. Liu also shared that he remains irritated circumstances that led the only non-Asian character (Shannon Ross played by Nicole Power) to get her spin-off.







