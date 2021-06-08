Rochester filmmakers advocate for tax incentives for the film industry

Sara Hamilton, a Rochester resident for 10 years and a film producer, supported the Film Production Tax Credit Bill (HF-1975 in the House and SF-1986 in the Senate), which would provide up to ‘25% tax incentive. for state expenditure.

According to Cinema and television Minnesota has not hosted several big-budget movies and TV series set in that state, largely because Canada and other states have tax incentives. The sites of the Warner Bros. Clouds, FX Fargo, and foxes Juno like movies that should have been shot in Minnesota, but instead went to Canada or British Columbia.

Currently, Minnesota offers a 20-25% discount for qualified projects, on funding that the state legislature appropriates. This funding can vary from year to year, meaning that film producers may not be able to budget for the same funding in the second year of a project that they received in the year. during the first year.

A tax credit , on the other hand, would allow production companies to reduce their year-end tax obligations. State spending, such as supplier services and in-state labor, would help all businesses qualify for state income tax credits – which is attractive to businesses. big budget production companies.

Senator Carla Nelson (R-MN) has supported the bill from the start and Hamilton hopes to see it ratified in the summer of 2021.

Hamilton sees tax incentives as a way to revitalize Minnesota’s film industry after COVID.

It is a post-pandemic bill, she said. And the more things go, the more rooted the systems will be.

The film production tax credit bill was not signed in the 2021 budget, but hopes remain high, Hamilton said.

How would that help Rochester?

Hamilton has spent his last decade working with a short list of Rochester filmmakers – Mike Kramer of Ambient House, Tyler Aug of Canvas & Chardonnay, and Kayla Arend. His daughter Jane is an actress.

The movie incentives would help bolster the Rochesters movie industry, Hamilton said. Larger productions in Minnesota would help build an infrastructure that would eventually extend to southeastern Minnesota. At the moment, large productions should at least involve professionals and equipment from the Twin Cities.

Larger productions bring better trained sound engineers and cameramen, as well as the possibility of renting equipment closer to Rochester.

Filming for the independent film Seed of Doubt in Rochester, with Rochester residents Michael Kramer (cinematography) and Mary McPhee (actress) and with William Cox, director (of Duluth)

Hamilton’s narrative film, Seed of Doubt, was filmed in Rochester between 2018 and 2019.

The incentives are geared toward larger productions than his, Hamilton admitted. Seed of Doubt, with its budget of $ 150,000, could not have benefited from tax relief.

The Seed of Doubt team contracted Rochesters Hy-Vee and Great Harvest for food and coffee, and hired a 35-member cast and crew. The art community got involved – Rochester Art & Framing helped with props, while Canvas & Chardonnay donated supplies for the decorating. Hamilton said she ran to Natural Grocers for the must-sees, while all traveling associates stayed at local Air BnBs or Microtel and Suites.

Actress Naiyah Scaife on the set of “Seed of Doubt” at Calcagno Dentistry in Rochester (photo contribution)

The film industry is hiring workers in construction, food, theater, housing, sound and many more, she said. Its dry cleaners, its Air BnB, its caterers! There are so many people involved in this. Even smaller independent films can impact the local economy.

Yeah, weren’t bringing in millions of dollars, she said. But brought thousands of people.

In the distant future, Hamilton is considering certifying training programs or a nearby sound stage. And film students, who tend to migrate to New York or Los Angeles to work for large companies, could stay in the state.

But without the incentive, we won’t even get a seat at the table, she said.

Mike Kramer of Ambient House films commercial play (Contributed by Sara Hamilton)

I think there is an opportunity where we can have more eyes, bigger production houses looking at us as an option, Mike Kramer from Ambient house productions mentionned.

If all of this freezes and becomes something real, tangible, there is an opportunity for the film community to create a voice in the region, Kramer said. This allows us to energize our industry so that (there are) more people to tackle projects as they arise. Having a thriving film community as a whole lifts all boats.

There would be payoffs for commercial workers like Kramer if the tax incentives were applied, he said.

For someone like me, having bigger productions in the region will only create more interest in the industry as a whole, Kramer said. It could have an impact on advertising, marketing and really create excitement at all levels.

As a final benefit, Hamilton said people in Minnesota tend to be excited about film productions – and the enthusiasm translates into a willingness to help.

In May, she shot a trailer showcasing the historic architecture of Pill Hill, the Rochester Art Center, several of the city’s churches, Foster Arend Beach, and medical facilities in – well, quite a bit of Med City.

We have the four seasons, we have beautiful architecture, and we have amazing people who are talented and hard working, she said. We want to show Minnesota.

