Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and successful actors in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. She recently made her digital and Hindi language debut with the Web T serieshe Family Man 2. She is highly regarded for her role as Sri Lankan Tamil soldier Raji who is pitted against Srikant Tiwari of Manoj Bajpayee.

Due to the popularity of Samantha and several southern actors who have starred in Hindi cinema recently, the Oh Baby actress has often been asked why she has not yet worked in a Hindi feature film. What many don’t know, however, is that Samantha was set to make her Bollywood debut in 2013 in a film also starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was titled Assi Nabey Poore Sau and was headed by Gautam Vasudev Menon. However, the film was later dropped.

The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and presented as a trilingual film. Samantha was to play the lead role in all three while Jiiva played the male lead role in Tamil and Nani played the lead role in Telugu. While the Tamil and Telugu version was completed and published, the Hindi version was never completed. The Tamil version was called Neethaane In Ponvasantham while the Telugu version is titled Yeto Vellipyindhi Manasu.

Discover some images from the film:

Interestingly, Samantha made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Ye Maya Slave which was also helmed by Gautam Vasudev Menon. The film also starred Chaitanya Akkineni, who she is currently married to. The film was also shot simultaneously in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Samantha made a cameo appearance there. She also made a cameo appearance in the film Ek Deewana Tha which was a remake of his first film.

