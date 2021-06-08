Why sick women have been misdiagnosed for centuries





SICK WOMEN

Misdiagnosis and myth in a man-made world

By Elinor Cleghorn In order to recognize disease, you need to know what health looks like, what is normal and what is not. Until recently, medical research generally calibrated normal on a well-balanced white male. Such a patient, arriving at an emergency room clutching his chest like they do in movies and textbooks, would be immediately evaluated for a heart attack. But heart disease in women, inconveniently, is not always accompanied by chest pain. A woman reporting dizziness, nausea and throbbing shortness of breath in that same emergency room could be sent home with instructions to relax, with her distress dismissed as emotional rather than cardiac. Heart disease has clear markers and proven diagnostic tools. When a woman’s symptoms are less readable or quantifiable, fatigue, dizziness, chronic pain, the tendency to be dismissive increases. In Unwell Women, British researcher Elinor Cleghorn renders the insidious impact of gender bias on women’s health blatantly and appalling: medicine has insisted on pathologizing femininity and, by extension, femininity. Cleghorn, framing his argument in terms of Western medicine, begins with Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician who refocused medical science on imbalances in the body rather than on the will of the gods. Hippocrates understood that women’s bodies were different from men’s, but according to him, and for millennia to come, these differences could be reduced to one organ: the uterus. The purpose of a woman was to procreate; if she wasn’t well, it was probably her stomach that was to blame. A Roman writer described the uterus as an animal within an animal, with its own appetites and the ability to roam the body in search of satisfaction. Most female afflictions could be reduced to hysteria, from the Greek word for uterus. The theory that unemployed uteri made women mad and sad was as old as medicine itself, notes Cleghorn. The standard remedy was marriage and motherhood. While Hippocratic medicine was refracted through the prism of Christianity, the female anatomy was further weighed down by the weight of original sin. Traveling steadily through the centuries, Cleghorn exposes the vicious circles of women’s health. Taught that their anatomy was a source of shame, the women remained ignorant of their own bodies, unable to identify or articulate their symptoms and therefore powerless to contradict a male medical establishment that was not listening anyway. Menstruation and menopause were and often still are understood as illnesses rather than aspects of health; a woman’s constitution, thus compromised, could hardly support the effort required for scholarship or professional life. A woman with the means and the talent to contemplate such ambitions soon collided with the rigid shell of the domestic sphere. Her frustration and hopelessness could cause physical symptoms, which her doctor would then attribute to her unnatural yearnings. Conversely, a woman in perfect health who campaigned for radical change, a suffragist, for example, clearly suffered from hysterical morbidity.

