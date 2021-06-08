National Best Friends Day: 7 Times Bollywood Gave Us BFF Goals





Image: The Times of India If there’s anything better than a friend, it’s a best friend! That’s why, we have a full day dedicated to Best Friends in the form of National Best Friends Day on June 8th. Begun in 1935 when the United States Congress decided to dedicate a day each year to close friends, many other countries adopted the practice soon after. , and this day also gave rise to other days on the theme of friendship such as Friendship Day. But enough of the story, it’s time to think about all the wonderful times – ups and downs included – that you had with your best friend. If you’re lucky enough to be able to meet your best friend and give her a big hug today, do so or give her a call and remember everything you shared on your trip together. In the meantime, take a look at these on-screen Bollywood besties who’ve set friendship goals like no other, to help you make the most of today.

Jai and Veeru in Sholay Picture: The time of India



Can we even start a list of Bollywood besties without this iconic pair? One of the most watched films in Indian cinema, Sholay tells the story of two friends tried by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. How about showing up at your best friend’s door today singing Ye dosti hum nahi todenge?

Paro and Chandramukhi in Devdas Picture: Pinterest



If you’ve never swirled for dollar dollar with your best friend like Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan did in Devdas, are you even besties? Do it today and seal your friendship; video calls also work!

Anjali and Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Picture: Netflix



Lots of nostalgia? We will never recover from the love between Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan! Of course, Pyar dosti hai, and their on-screen friendship then turned into love, but we know that a guy and a girl can be just friends, right? Superstars are real friends too, which makes this friendship even more special!

Rancho, Raju and Farhan in 3 idiots Picture: Amazon.com



Speaking of threesomes, this on-screen friendship is a winner all the way. The simplicity of their friendship, the situations they find themselves in, and the way they hang out with each other through issues bring tears to our eyes as we think of our best friends in college and all the fun times we have passed.

Rani and Vijaya in Queen Picture: India time



Kangana Ranaut forms a strong friendship with Lisa Haydon on her solo honeymoon, helping her gain self-confidence and transform into a liberated woman. Why not watch this movie with your best friend for some thrills!

Raju, Shyam and Baburao in Hera Pheri Picture: Twitter



If your bestie group is made up of an odd mix of characters, you are certainly all what Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are to each other in. Hera Pheri. One of the funniest threesomes together in B-town, it reminds you of all the wacky times you had with your best friends, right!

Akash, Sameer and Sidharth in Dil Chahta Hai Picture: Twitter



Before 3 idiots, there was Dil Chahta Hai, a film that made us want to find our best friends, all quarrels forgotten and forgiven, just like Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. If you’ve been avoiding your bestie for a long time, today is the day to bury the hatchet! Read more: The FRIENDS reunion brings back good old memories!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos