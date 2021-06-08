Top 4 Bollywood Celebrity Diets

“Did you know Tanmay Bhat was on a Keto diet? “

Surely you all must have heard phrases like these about celebrities and their new diets or how someone lost so much weight on a certain diet. While most of this is showbiz, there are some diets that have proven to be really beneficial for everyone.

Today we are going to talk about the 4 best celebrity diets in my opinion and see their daily diet plan in detail. But before that, let’s see what a “diet” is.

What is a diet?

Food is basically your daily diet. It is the total amount of food you eat in a day, week, or month. It concerns the specific intake of foods for health and weight management. These plans are modified according to individual needs. These demands can range from a person’s health to religious taboos. Self-involved diets can be more or less healthy. Often times, people seek the expertise of nutritionists in cases where their health or fitness is in question.

How important is healthy eating?

Healthy eating is essential for good health, physical fitness and good nutrition.

Eating a healthy diet provides you with nutrients and vitamins that help reduce the risk of chronic noncommunicable diseases (cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease, and diabetes). A healthy diet is a balanced diet that contains all the necessary amounts of macronutrients (fats, carbohydrates and proteins).

Top 4 Celebrity Diets:

Here are the 4 best celebrity diets in my opinion:

1. Malaika Arora: –

The secret to Malaika’s fit and captivating appearance is her diet. Malaika follows a vegetarian diet. She eats simple, homemade foods and avoids all fast foods and fried foods or high calorie foods. She respects her meal times and avoids snacking at irregular times. (like the midnight snacks we all enjoy) His diet is as follows:

She starts her day with detox water which includes lemon and honey. His first meal of the day is lunch which can include coconut oil or ghee.

Malaika likes simple home-made dishes like dal, chapati, and sabzi, as well as rice.

The actress makes sure to have dinner before 7 p.m. and prefers light meals. She especially likes soup or khichdi in addition to the regular dal chapati and vegetables.

This diet, in my opinion, provides a balanced diet and the right amount of calories for your body. Some prepared foods help you keep track of what you eat instead of fast food, packaged foods, and restaurant foods where you can’t be sure what’s been put in. This diet also does not limit your intake of individual macronutrients.

2. Vidyut Jammwal:

Surprisingly, Vidyut’s diet is not a fancy showbiz diet like other fitness enthusiasts who diet with a lot of animal protein and supplements.

Vidyut Jamwal recently went vegan. He used to eat meat with every meal earlier, but he’s been a vegetarian for many years now. He mentioned that giving up meat was the best decision he ever made in his life and it made him feel younger, fitter, lighter, faster and calmer.

Vidyut does not believe in traditional diets. He has six small meals throughout the day. Its diet is as follows:

A bowl of muesli before going to the gym

A protein shake after workout and relies on tofu for its protein

Idlis for breakfast

Dal, sabzi and roti for lunch

His evening snack includes an upma plate

For dinner he eats sabzi and roti

It also consumes a lot of seasonal and local fruits.

This diet is also a very balanced diet and eating small portions frequently rather than the other way around is a great way to increase metabolism. A vegan diet is an all-plant diet. This diet improves your gut health and reduces inflammation in the body. The fiber content of all plant-based foods can lower cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar. Fiber also contributes to good bowel management.

3. Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar doesn’t follow any type of diet, but if we were to say it is somewhat similar to Malaika’s, but the reason I included it is that he is on an “anti-toxin diet”. He avoids alcohol, tobacco, nicotine because he thinks that if you indulge in it, you won’t have the stamina to train. It also avoids any form of caffeine, be it even coffee or tea. He believes in a balanced diet and eating like our ancestors ate (Old is Gold). He also avoids packaged and processed foods. Its diet is as follows:

A serving of parathas followed by a glass of milk and some fruits and nuts for breakfast

Lentils, brown rice, healthy vegetables and yogurt for lunch

A bowl of soup with sautéed vegetables for dinner at 7 p.m.

If he’s hungry later, he nibbles on an egg white omelet or something easy to digest

This diet is a toxin-free diet that is very good for the liver. Excessive amounts of caffeine and alcohol can damage the liver and increase creatinine levels in the body, which can be fatal. Sticking to a particular time for eating the food is also very beneficial as it allows the body to rest for the other time and perform its functions of breaking down the food you eat easily. It also leads to good bowel management.

4. Huma Qureshi:

Huma Qureshi is famous for its weight loss and healthy eating habits. Qureshi is a strict follower of the ketogenic diet. She also consumes a lot of fatty vegetables and lean meats. She also started posting lots of recipes and information on how to eat a healthy diet. In fact, she’s now known to start easy-to-follow month-long detox cures.

Huma follows a rigorous diet set out by nutritionist Radhika Karle. Its diet is as follows:

Oatmeal, with low fat probiotic yogurt or almond milk, 1/2 grated apple and 2 chopped dates for breakfast

Any fruit for a mid-morning snack

1 cup of raw vegetables salad with a dressing of 1/3 cup of Greek yogurt; a cup of cooked vegetables; 100 g of chicken (tandoori / grilled / BBQ) for lunch

1 banana each for a pre and post workout snack

3 egg whites, with 1/4 cup sautéed mushrooms, spinach and peppers on the side for an evening snack

Homemade vegetable soup, 1/2 cup cooked vegetables, 100 g of chicken or fish for dinner

This diet ( Read: What is the Keto Diet and how does it work? ) is a plan that focuses on foods that provide lots of healthy fat, enough protein, and very little carbohydrate. The goal is to get more calories from fat rather than carbohydrates. Therefore, this diet promotes weight loss, improves symptoms of PCOS, reduces the risk of certain cancers, and improves cardiovascular health. Overall, it aims to use fat for energy instead of carbohydrates and protein.

