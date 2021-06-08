Kavita Kaushik: TV actors sell cheap, I’ve seen them treat movie people like God





The existence of a hierarchy between television and film actors has been an endless debate. In the latest case of artists speaking out, Kavita Kaushik took to Twitter to challenge such prejudices. She shared a photo she met on social media, which spoke of what famous people did when she was 23. While Rajinikanth was mentioned as a bus driver, Akshay Kumar, a waiter, Shah Rukh Khan had mostly written the words TV series before the actor. Kaushik argues that TV actors have been dealing with this for so many years now. This is my 20th year of being an actor. I am a village girl, and everything I have achieved in houses, cars and bicycles is thanks to television. I know the kind of talent this medium requires. Making a comparison between film and television actors, and how hard the latter work, she reveals that she comes from a time when there were fewer telepuffers for actors to recite their dialogues. It was a luxury to have them, not during the fiction, but the non-fiction shows that involved anchoring. I know so many TV actors who have read pages and pages of scripts without a teleprompter while hosting shows. I’m sorry to say this, but I know a lot of movie actors who can’t deliver a one-line dialogue without fumbling around, she notes. In his tweet, Kaushik, 40, wrote, although I have great respect for all professions, but the way the TV series actor is compared here with the supposedly not-so-glorious jobs is like waah Film kar lo toh God aur TV pe acting toh watchmen ho bhai. While the actor clarifies that she does not want to belittle any profession, she insists that his message only reflects reality. It’s like all other menial jobs and once you become a movie star you are like God. How crazy! I have more respect for my caretaker than a random CEO of a large corporation, who doesn’t care about anyone and is on a journey of power. My guardian takes care of us, is always happy and smiling, taunts us FIR and Tota Aur Maina actor. Kaushik therefore does not know why this hierarchy is still widespread. Maybe the TV actors are selling cheap, she says. And she says she’s seen this on a lot of platforms. Television actors themselves demean themselves in front of cinema actors, reality TV directors. They’ll take whatever a movie star or movie choreographer throws at them. Half the time it’s the fault of the TV actors who often treat people in the movies like gods, Kaushik recalls when she was on a dancing reality show. I did Nach Baliye, and when a movie actor came by, all the red carpets would roll out and we TV actors were treated like cattle, she admits.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos