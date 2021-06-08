Duke of Sussex discussed name plan with Queen Elizabeth | Entertainment





The Duke of Sussex has discussed his plans with Queen Elizabeth to name his daughter Lilibet. Prince Harry is said to have had a conversation with the British monarch over the name of his future daughter, following the decision of Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex to name their baby, Lilibet Diana. However, while Harry was keen to honor his late mother with the choice of name, he didn’t want to call the baby Diana because he knew it would bring “attention” to his baby. A source said: “Harry has never hidden his wish to have a family of his own, often explaining how great it would be to have a boy and a girl, whom he could name after the two women. most important of his life, the queen and her mother. He had toyed with the idea of ​​naming a future girl after her mother, but was wary of the attention it would undoubtedly give to the little girl. by the way, he mentioned Lilibet to Meghan, when discussing potential names for their children and she loved the idea. It’s a fitting tribute to the Queen and something that many people hope will bring the family closer together. “ Harry has always been close to his grandmother and wanted to show the “connection” between them. A royal source told the Daily Mirror newspaper of Harry’s close bond with his grandmother: “Harry always had a wonderful bond with his grandmother, which makes it all the more bizarre that he went out of his way to threaten the relationship for the last couple of years. They have been incredibly close and as you can imagine they shared very deep and personal conversations while Harry was growing up which lasted until very recently.

