Prithviraj on Clubhouse? The actor reveals that it was an impostor who imitated him





On June 7, Prithviraj shared the profile of a person named Sooraj Nair, who posed as the actor on Clubhouse.

Mollywood actor, filmmaker and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran released a statement on Tuesday forgiving the person who created a fake account using their name on Clubhouse, the popular audio-only app. It comes a day after he exposed the fake account and branded impersonating someone online as a criminal. A man by the name of Sooraj Nair had created a profile on Clubhouse using a similar ID and image to the actor’s on Instagram, and even held a session where he pretended to be Prithviraj by mimicking his voice. Pretending to be me on social media is one thing. Pretending to be me, imitating my voice, and using ID that looks a lot like my insta id is very criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE! (sic), Prithviraj tweeted on Monday and attached a screenshot of his fake profile on Clubhouse as well as a screenshot of the Instagram profile of Sooraj Nair, the person impersonating Prithviraj. However, a day after clarifying that he was not at the Clubhouse, Prithviraj wrote a note to Sooraj stating that he understood that it was a harmless joke and hoped that Sooraj now understood the repercussions that the action might have. Dear Sooraj. It’s OK. I understand this was all meant to be a harmless joke. But I hope by now you have realized that something like this could have very serious repercussions. At one point, I believe over 2,500 people were listening to you and a good majority of them thought I was speaking. I have received repeated calls and messages from many people inside and outside the industry, and it was imperative that I end them immediately, he said. Stating that he is happy that Sooraj has accepted his mistake, Prithvi encouraged Sooraj to practice mimicry because it is a wonderful art form and cited that there are many Mollywood actors who come from the world of mimicry. I’m glad you admit it was a mistake. Mimicry is a wonderful art form and I am sure you know that many Malayalam cinemas of all time have found their way into the industry of mimicry world. Dream big, work hard, and never stop learning. Hope you have an illustrious career ahead of you and wish you the best (sic), said Prithviraj in her statement. In the postscript section of the tweet, Prithvi added: To all of my supporters and such, I do NOT condone online abuse. So please stop. And again..IM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE (sic). Pretending to be me on social media is one thing. Pretending to be me, imitating my voice, and using ID that looks a lot like my insta id is very criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT AT THE CLUBHOUSE! pic.twitter.com/nUlxGyzv9H Prithviraj Sukumaran (ritPrithviOfficiel) June 7, 2021 It’s OK. pic.twitter.com/FzhLLAFv0x Prithviraj Sukumaran (ritPrithviOfficiel) June 8, 2021 Many Malayalam actors, including Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan, have taken to social media in recent days to clarify that they are not using Clubhouse after fake profiles were created using their names.







