Indiana Jones star endorses Paddington actor reprising Raiders of the Lost Ark role





The final of The Raiders of the Lost Ark features Indiana Jones' biggest threats eradicated by the powers emanating from the Ark of the Covenant, preventing iconic villains from returning in the follow-up films. However, with Disney owning Lucasfilm and the studio already proving that it can develop well-known characters, it's hard to rule out an emerging project featuring younger versions of these threats. Paul Freeman, who played Belloq in Raiders, recently confirmed that he does not regret his character's death and not being able to return for a sequel, and that, as a fan of actor Ben Whishaw, who voices the titular bear in the Paddington films, he would support Whishaw as the younger version of Belloq for a project. The Indiana Jones 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray four-movie set will be available on June 8. "It would be very different if we had come back, especially if there had been a comeback in another Indiana Jones movie," Freeman told ComicBook.com of his character who may have survived that original adventure. . "Maybe a whole series of films on Belloq, that would have been fun. I never thought about what would have happened if [he had survived]. Unnecessary rumination, really. " When asked about an actor who could replace Belloq, Freeman said, "I have to say I'm very impressed with Ben Whishaw. So if he wanted to play a young Belloq, I would be very happy for him to do that. " 40 years later, Harrison Ford is preparing to reprise his role in Indiana Jones 'fifth film, with the character also earning his own spinoff TV series in the' 90s. No one could have predicted that a film focused on an archaeologist , set in the 1930s and honoring the spirit of the 1950s series, would have become such a beloved property, with Freeman noting that it was sold for the company just from the script. alone. "At that time I was a little naive to go into this movie with George [Lucas] and Steven [Spielberg] and I didn't know it was going to be a big deal, "the actor admitted." I thought it was a pretty cool movie, it was going to be good, the main thing for me was the quality of the script and I think that it's something that's probably due to those years in the theater, being able to judge scripts. " Pick up your copy of Indiana Jones' Four Film Collection on June 8.







