What to take away from the MCU character timeline

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Most Memorable Villain (Sorry, Thanos) Gets His Own Show This Week With the Disney + series in six episodes Loki, and the first question on most viewers’ minds is probably: Didn’t I see Loki die?!?! After his murder at the hands of Thanos in the opening of the years 2018 Avengers: Infinity War, it may be a bit surprising to see the God of Mischief return and direct his own show in 2021. While death is kind of an abstract concept in the world of comics and movies based on them, this one has actually a pretty clear explanation, relatively speaking.

No, Loki was not returned to the realm of the living by his Asgardian ancestors. Instead of, Loki adopts a classic cartoon device: the alternate timeline! While that does create an unusual dynamic, in which more than half of the main characters’ cinematic history at this point doesn’t directly apply to the on-screen version of him in Loki, it’s worth considering the entire arc of Tom Hiddlestons beloved character as a glimpse into the events of the series. Like many characters in the MCU, Hiddlestons Loki has gone from villain to antihero, which begs the question of which version of Loki is going to get right this time around. The one who tried to destroy the planet, or the one who heroically died trying to kill Thanos? Or maybe a brand new Loki?

The answer depends largely on when Loki, which is a little less simple than it was with the previous post-End of Game MCU Series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. So let’s take a step back to reorient ourselves, and Loki, in the MCU timeline, and go over what we need to take away from Thor’s troubled brother.

Of course, Loki is not a product of the imagination of Kevin Feiges; Like most characters in this blockbuster universe, its origins can be found in the Marvel comics. Believe it or not, Loki actually predates Thor himself, first appearing in a book titled Venus in 1949. This version of Loki barely resembles the one who would become a major character in the Marvel universe, who did not really emerge until 1962 Journey into the mystery, a book edited by Thor. Adopted son of Odin and brother of Thor, Loki leaned on his nickname God of Mischief from there, blurring the line between hero and villain on several occasions (mainly the latter in print form). He was most often featured in Thor’s books as Journey into the mystery but also appeared in titles like The Avengers and X Men. The character’s explosion in popularity thanks to his notoriety in the MCU has also had an impact on the world of Marvel Comics, with solo series like Loki: Agent of Asgard and Vote Loki appeared in the 2010s.

Lokis ‘origin story in the comics is similar to that revealed in the MCU, with slight tweaks around the death of Lokis’ real daddy. In the books, Odin, the ruler of Asgard after his father’s death, fought the frost giants and killed their king, Laufey. He then found Laufeys’ son, hidden from the Frost Giants due to his non-giant size. Odin took the child and raised him as his own, making him Thor’s brother, Odin’s biological child. With an intense amount of Second Child Syndrome, Loki grew increasingly jealous of how Thor received special treatment, turning him into a trickster character, someone who constantly conspired to bring down Thor, Odin and all. Asgard, really. A makeover story has, over time, transformed Loki into a fluid gender character in the comics, even being referred as such by Odin when he addresses his three children as my son, my daughter and my child who is both. A recent Loki teasing confirmed that this is also the case for characters in the MCU form, and there has been plenty of speculation that the series will include an appearance by Lady Loki, as introduced in 2008 in J. Michael Straczynski and Olivier Coipels Run On Thor (which it just happens this way be collected and published in July as Lady Loki: mistress of mischief).

Tom Hiddlestons browses six films as Loki started with Kenneth Branaghs Thor, a movie that presented him as a villain not so far removed from the source material. Hiddlestons Loki is a charming troublemaker, someone who pushes his heroic brother into dangerous situations in a downright Shakespearean way. Of course, with Branagh at the helm, that first take from Loki owed a lot to the Bard both Edmund in King Lear and Cassius in Julius Caesar influences on Hiddlestons take but also on classic British cinema have been reported. Branagh asked Hiddleston to review the work of Peter OToole, particularly in The lion in winter and Laurence of Arabia, and the director and star worked together to create a now-legendary antagonist in this charming OToole mode.

In Thor, Loki manipulates his brother Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth, another unnamed 2009 Hiddlestons) into starting a war with the Frost Giants and in the process discovering that he is the biological son of Frost Giant Laufey. Loki steals the throne of Asgard, after Odin (Sir Anthony Hopkins) exiles Thor to Earth for all this Frost Giant nonsense. Ultimately, Loki kills Laufey and plans to destroy Jotunheim to impress his foster father, but it backfires on Thor when Thor returns from Earth with a few things to say about what happened while he was gone. Odin tries to save Loki, but his boy falls into an abyss between dimensions, leading him to encounter a race known as Chitauri, who are just looking for a leader to guide them into chaos. They promise Loki an army for world domination if he manages to recover a legendary item known as the Tesseract, which will become essential to the MCU.

The Loki of Branaghs movie was downright enjoyable compared to one who, after spending time with the Chitauri, appears as a more traditional supervillain in the 2012 Joss Whedons blockbuster. The Avengers, Loki launches an attack on a SHIELD facility, from which he retrieves the Tesseract at the start of the film, setting the Chitauri plan in motion. Whedons Loki is a more determined foe, the big bad that the titular group must destroy to save the world and the vicious killer who ends up taking out Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and opens a wormhole spitting aliens above New York. Ultimately, The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) literally throws Loki like a rag doll, and he’s then taken from Earth by Thor before he can cause any more trouble. Well a version of him is

Remember how the heroes of Avengers: Endgame jumped back in time (and their old movies) to complete their mission in the greatest MCU movie of all time? Well, back to the action of the past to try and get your hands on the Tesseract created an alternate version of Loki, and he’s the guy who will now lead the action in the series that bears his name. That Loki is still alive and well, a prisoner of something called the Time gap authority, but it is important to note that he may not be as fully developed as the one who died in Infinity war. At this point, he only fought with Thor and Dad for his bloodline and tried to destroy New York City, hampered by his loss to the Avengers. He doesn’t know anything about Hela, Thanos or Taika Waititi. However, it’s worth considering where he went in the MCU as of this point, as it provides clues as to where he might go in the series. After all, the passage of the pure villain in Avengers to more than one anti-hero during his subsequent appearances, it’s certain that the way Hiddleston approaches the character on Loki. Viewers know this character is capable of sacrifice and heroism, although Loki himself doesn’t yet know.

Loki wasn’t gone for long, coming back just a year later Avengers in Alan Taylor’s follow-up to the first Thor movie. In The dark world, the King of the Dark Elves (Christopher Eccleston) kills Frigga (Rene Russo), Thor and the mother of Lokis, the woman who taught magic to the god of mischief. Thor frees Loki as part of a revenge plan, as his magical brother can open a secret portal to the land of the Dark Elves, where they can kick ass on behalf of their mother. Of course, Loki doesn’t do exactly what he’s said to be, but he’s already becoming more of an anti-hero here, ultimately working with Thor and appearing to be mortally wounded as he tries to save his brother in an act of great sacrifice. . Of course, he wasn’t actually dead, and the film reveals that he took a stand on the Asgardian throne, disguised as Odin.

As all sorts of new characters were introduced to the MCU in the mid-10s, Loki was busy running Asgard, posing in the form of his father. In the third Thor movie, the heroic brother finds out what Loki has done and reveals his true form to the Asgardians. Soon after, Loki and Thor learn that they have a sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), who is about to escape a magical prison and cause all kinds of trouble. Once again, Loki moves further down the spectrum from villain to hero here, eventually aligning himself with Thor and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to defeat Hela. After Asgard is destroyed in battle, Thor, now King of the Asgardians, takes them to Earth, but

Thanos (Josh Brolin) intercepts the spaceship and kills Heimdall (Idris Elba), taking the Space Stone from the Tesseract. Thanos demands loyalty from Loki, who appears to give in before attempting to attack the supervillain, resulting in the tragic death of Thors’ troublesome brother. Will the fate of the alternate version of Loki end any differently? Only time will tell.

Perhaps even more interesting, how the action of Loki impact future stories in the MCU? Will the alternate timeline aspect keep him more self-sufficient than something like WandaVision, which clearly had a major impact on future films? Probably not. Is it a coincidence that Loki writer Michael Waldron worked on the screenplay for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? In Lokis’ world, there are no coincidences.

