Comedian, actor and restaurateur George Lopez steps out

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – George Lopez – comedian, TV and film actor, talk show host, author and restaurateur – today rolled out his delivery taquerias only thanks to a partnership with a virtual restaurant chef Nextbite. His badass street tacos are now available in over 80 locations across the country, including Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Seattle.
Available through Nextbite partner restaurants for delivery only, the George Lopez taco menu features tender and slow-cooked meats, savory toppings and salsa sauces, for a delicious and authentic George-style taco experience. The virtualtaqueria menu features street taco combos, family packs, sides, and drinks like Mexican coke and jarritos.
Offering two styles of tacos, La Chingona and La Mas Cabrona, George Lopez Tacos will arrive deconstructed, allowing customers to build their taco as they please. Meat options include pork carnitas, Chicken Tinga, and Ranchero Verde beef. Accompaniments include chips and salsa or bites of guacamole and churro. More information on tacos is available at:LopezTacos.com.
I am delighted that people across the country have the chance to taste my favorite recipes delivered right to their doorstep, said George Lopez. I really love that Nextbite helps small businesses like local family restaurants generate more income and thrive by filling orders for George Lopez Tacos.
With Nextbites virtual restaurant solution for George Lopez, it seamlessly connects partner restaurants with delivery services such as Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates and Grubhub. Local restaurateurs who want to become a partner restaurant of George LopezTacos can find out more and register on his website atNextbite.
We had a lot of fun creating this menu together and believe customers will love the delicious taqueria choices, said Alex Canter, CEO and Founder of Nextbite. The food is truly authentic to George and even includes his favorite dessert, the churro bites.
Canter added, At a time when restaurants still face many challenges related to COVID, partner restaurants welcome the collaboration and the opportunity to add these new George Lopez tacos to delivery only for another source of income using the capacity and workforce of their restaurant.
About George Lopez
George Lopez’s multifaceted career spans television, film, stand-up comedy, and late-night television. He co-created and starred in Warner Bros. Televisions’ groundbreaking sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC. The show remains a success in syndication with broadcast stations and Nick at Night cables, ranking among the top 20 weekly programs in syndication.
Lopez was recently seen in his Netflix original comedy Well Do It For Half. He also has four HBO comedy specials to his credit. His feature film credits include Walking With Herb, No Mans Land, El Chicano, Spare Parts, Valentines Day, Swing Vote, Henry Poole is Here, Balls of Fury, The Spy Next Door, The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lava Girl, and Real Women Have curves.
Autobiography of Lopez,Why are you crying? was in the top 20 of the New York Times bestseller list. In 2014 he wrote his memoirs,I won’t lie and other lies you tell when you turn 50.
In 2006, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Time Magazine named him one of America’s 25 Most Influential Hispanics.
About Nextbite
Nextbitestrives to help partner restaurants successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their portfolio, utilizing underutilized workforce and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and income. Co-founded by Alex Canter in 2017, Nextbite is the only complete virtual catering solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that combines a proven order / delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, trendy and exclusive delivery brands. Denver-based Nextbite / Ordermark recently announced the closing of its $ 120 million funding round led by SoftBank. Nextbite / Ordermark was recently named the best place to work for 2021 by INC.
