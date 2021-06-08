Bollywood Bebo Kareena Kapoor Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Trek





Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a heavy user of yoga and pilates to stay in shape, but it seems like she’s found another option than these – it’s walking the hilly paths aka Trekking. She took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie, followed by a hiking session, and wrote: Beautiful hike over. She added a check mark and heart emojis at the end. Selfie without makeup Kareena Kapoor, pictured, was dressed in a dark blue sports suit with her hair tied back. There was no makeup on the face of the Bollywood Queen, and she only seemed to glow and glow positively. Kareena, who debuted on Instagram last year, has been a regular poster for her life in quarantine, her husband actor Saif Ali Khan and their two sons. Maternity Recently, on World Environment Day, she shared a photo of the eldest son Taimur enjoying the outdoors. Protect. Treat. Love. #WorldEnvironmentDay, she wrote in her caption. In February of this year, Kareena and Saif welcomed their youngest son, whose name has yet to be released. She shared partials by posting her face in the public space on Instagram or Twitter. On Mothers Day, she posted a photo of Taimur holding her younger brother and wrote: Aaj umeed pe poori duniya kayam hai (Hope is what makes the world go round). And these two give me hope… for a better future. Happy Mother’s Day to all of you, beautiful and strong mothers out there… Keep the faith. Career Kareena, who made her film debut in 2000 with Refugee, completed her twenty-year career the year before. She has been cast in blockbuster movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie, Chameli, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Ki & Ka and Veere Di Wedding. She was last seen on Angrezi Medium, which got an early streaming release, after a compromised theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Kareena’s next big screen film Laal Singh Chaddha will be starring Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood movie “Forrest Gump” and will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.



