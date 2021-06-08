Bruised by the pandemic, Carnegie Hall plans a return





For 15 months, the doors of Carnegie Halls have been closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of performances were canceled at the hall, one of the world’s most renowned concert venues, and millions of dollars in ticket sales were lost. Faced with a financial crisis, Carnegie cut its workforce by almost half and drew on its endowment to survive. Now, as the New York art scene shyly comes to life, the city’s premier concert hall is planning a comeback. On Tuesday, Carnegie announced its 2021-22 season, a mix of familiar works and music that its executives say will persuade virus-wary fans to return. People are desperate to reconnect with live culture, Carnegies executive and artistic director Clive Gillinson said in an interview. It will be something very powerful. The new season, which begins in October, features artists as diverse as jazz musician Jon Batiste, who, like violinist Leonidas Kavakos, will curate a series of Perspectives concerts; opera stars René Fleming and Jonas Kaufmann; and conductor Valery Gergiev, who will perform with both the Vienna Philharmonic and the Mariinsky Orchestra.

The New York Philharmonic, whose Lincoln Center home is being renovated next season, will appear four times. Conductor Yannick Nzet-Sguin will also perform Carnegie four times with the Philadelphia Orchestra and twice with the Met Orchestra and Andris Nelsons will conduct the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a concert of Bergs Wozzeck’s opera. In addition to a slew of New York and world premieres, Carnegie will focus on historically under-represented artists on its stages dedicating a festival, for example, to Afrofuturism, the genre that mixes sci-fi and fantasy. with elements of black history and culture. With vaccines now widely available in the United States and Europe and infections falling rapidly, many cities have announced plans to reopen cultural venues. New York has been among the most ambitious, with a mega-concert in Central Park scheduled for this summer and Broadway shows scheduled to resume in September. It remains to be seen whether the public will flock to Carnegie and other places like it did before the pandemic. Mr Gillinson, citing a total projected budget deficit of up to $ 14 million for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, said Carnegie was bracing for the uncertainty. The financial risk is so huge because no one knows how the public will come back here, he said. The point is, you don’t know the balance between wanting to go to concerts and culture and re-engage, and worry.

The coming season will be more modest than usual: around 90 concerts, up from a typical list of 150, although more may be added depending on the state of the pandemic. With the virus still raging in many parts of the world and variants circulating, Carnegie said he plans to require bystanders to show proof of vaccination. It has not yet decided whether to impose masks inside its three spaces. Update June 8, 2021, 11:07 a.m. ET The problems with theaters began in March 2020, when the coronavirus forced the closure of major New York cultural institutions. Carnegie canceled the rest of his season and the next one as well; it is the longest closure in hall history for 130 years. With live performances on hold, Carnegie, a nonprofit, offered streaming performances and online classes to stay connected to its audience. But neither provided a stable source of income. Mr Gillinson has started slashing the budget, forcing pay cuts of up to 10% for many employees and putting many workers on leave. A total of 160 positions were cut, leaving 190 people on staff. (The venue plans to rehire staff to work at concerts this fall, although the total is lower than before the pandemic.) Carnegie has weathered other storms over the past year, including its chairman of the board, billionaire philanthropist Robert F. Smith, admitting to participating in a 15-year ploy to hide more than 200 million dollars. income dollars and evade taxes. The room and its board of directors stood alongside Mr. Smith, who remains its chairman. To help ease his financial woes, Carnegies’ board of directors has approved a plan to increase the amount the room takes out of its endowment each year, which stood at $ 313.1 million last year, at 6%, against 5%. But it still probably faces years of economic pressure. The operating budget for the coming season hovers around $ 90 million, or about 13% below its pre-pandemic level. Hall is still waiting to see if it will receive $ 10 million Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, part of an aid program created by Congress last year to help struggling live event businesses.

Despite the headwinds, Mr Gillinson said he was confident Carnegie and other beloved New York City cultural institutions would bounce back. Large organizations have had a terrible blow, but on the other hand, they are not going to cease to exist, he said. I have no doubt that New York will remain one of the world’s greatest talent magnets.

