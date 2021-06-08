Nushrratt Bharuccha starts dubbing for his next Chhori: Bollywood News

With the partial easing of the lockdown in Maharashtra, many actors and filmmakers have started to get back to work, keeping all safety precautions in mind. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was also released on June 7 to dub her upcoming film, Chhori.

A source close to the actress revealed: “Nushrratt came out today to begin the dubbing process for her next, Chhori. She is very excited about the film and is extremely happy to return to work with this film. The film’s shooting schedule was wrapped up in December, within a 40-day schedule, and now Nushrratt has started doubling down for the same.

The source adds, “Nushrratt has made sure to follow all necessary precautions against Covid-19 whenever she goes out, with all of her safety gear in place.”

Nushrratt to headline the horror film Chhori, all alone, which was filmed in December in a small town near Madhya Pradesh. For the movie, Nushrratt even saw 10 horror movies back to back, to get into the horror zone of the movie.

Apart from Chhori, Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen in Ram setu, Hurdang and Janhit Mein Jaari.

