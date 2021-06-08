Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar Visits Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar in Hospital | Hindi movie news





Director Madhur Bhandarkar , who is an admirer of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar , visited the veteran actor in hospital on Tuesday. He also spoke to the 98-year-old actor’s wife and actress. Saira Banu , who informed him that Dilip Sahab is stable now and should just keep him in our prayers for his speedy recovery. Bhandarkar was seen arriving at the hospital by the paparazzi. Looked:

Previously, Dilip Kumar had been hospitalized for routine tests and a check-up, following complaints of shortness of breath on Monday. Later that day, she was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and decreased oxygen levels. As Saira Banu spoke to ANI about the veteran actors’ breathing issues, she then updated that he was stable and should be released soon.

She had also shared a health update on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account and wrote: For the past few days my beloved husband Yousuf Khan has been feeling unwell and recovering in a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank you all for keeping it in your prayers and for all the love and affection. The health of my husband, my kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab is stable and the doctors have assured me that he should be out soon. She further added an important note for their supporters and fans, I urge you not to believe the rumors. As I ask you to pray for the Sahabs, I pray that the Almighty will keep you all safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely, Saira Banu Khan. She also urged everyone not to fall into the trap of false Whatsapp fronts and claimed that Saab was stable. Thank you for your duas and your sincere prayers. According to the doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Inch Allah. Meanwhile, the veteran actor’s personal doctor also informed that he was getting better after there had been an improvement in his oxygen level.

