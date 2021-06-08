Entertainment
Chris Harrison leaves ‘Bachelor’ franchise – The Hollywood Reporter
Chris Harrison has officially split from The single person franchise.
After retiring in the controversial 2021 season of The single person, host and producer – who has been the face of the successful ABC franchise and Warner Bros. TV since 2002 – quit his role as a veteran after making a confidential settlement and reportedly getting a big paycheck, Hollywood journalist confirmed.
“I had a really amazing race as a host of The single person franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter ”, Harrison said on Instagram, captioning a photo of him on the franchise. “I am so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all the memories we have made together. As my two-decade journey comes to an end, the friendships I have made will last a lifetime.
Warner Bros. and ABC added in a joint statement: “Chris Harrison is stepping down as host of The single person franchise. We are grateful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey. “
The news comes a day after the premiere of the 17th season of The bachelorette and in the midst of a volatile time for the reality encounters series, which has been without its host since early February. Harrison has announced he is stepping down from his role following an interview where he defended Rachel Kirkconnell – the then-aired historic season favorite of The single person with first Black Bachelor Matt James – when offensive racist behavior in his past resurfaced. Harrison issued two social media apologies following the February 9 interview, including the announcement that he was taking an indefinite hiatus from consulting with ABC and Warner Bros. “I am determined to educate myself on a deeper and more productive level than ever before. I want to assure our cast and crew, friends, colleagues and fans: this is not just a moment, but a commitment to a much greater understanding that I will actively do every day, ”he said. he promised.
Former Bachelorette frontman Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were then asked to replace Katie Thurston. Bachelorette season, which started on Monday evening. Baccalaureate in paradise, meanwhile, is the next round to go into production and returns with its seventh season in mid-August. The summer spin-off would fill the role of Harrison with a rotating roster of guest hosts, with names like celebrity superfan David Spade recently reported. ABC, Warner Bros. and Harrison’s attorney Bryan Freedman declined to comment on the reports when contacted by Hollywood journalist at the time, as behind-the-scenes negotiations over Harrison’s future with the franchise continued.
Harrison welcomed The single person, The bachelorette and its many spinoffs since the launch of the franchise created by Mike Fleiss. After her interview sparked a widespread backlash, however, the franchise found itself embroiled in an ongoing racism controversy that eventually engulfed The single person. James’ season was meant to be historic and reflect more inclusiveness after the 2020 backlash. Instead, the cycle exposed systemic issues within the reality series over its continued mismanagement of race and the lack of diversity among its decision-makers. Kirkconnell’s story and Harrison’s initial defense of his behavior led to more criticism and calls for inclusion and change that only intensified as the historic 25th season unfolded. was taking place.
On March 4, nearly a month after the firestorm broke, Harrison said he planned to return as host, but did not specify when. He also revealed that he had worked with a racing educator and a quarterback. As his future with the franchise remained in the air, Harrison retained prosecutor Freedman later in the month.
By announcing that Harrison will not be returning to host Thurston’s season The bachelorette, the executive producers said in their statement that they “stand behind Chris in the work he’s committed to doing.” They also said they were committed to improving BIPOC’s representation of its team, including in the ranks of executive producers, as they “continued the dialogue on achieving greater equity and equity. greater inclusion within The single person franchise. ”When Adams and Bristowe was announced, the couple called each other“ mentors. ”(Months later, when the first episode aired, they were tagged as“ co-hosts ”at antenna.)
Even with Harrison’s uncertain future, ABC has tripled on the Warner Bros.-produced franchise. TV and Next Entertainment. For the remainder of 2021, the Single the franchise will take over on Monday evenings for consecutive television seasons. After returning to paradise, which will be released on August 16, The bachelorette returns in the fall with star Michelle Young, who was James’ finalist and will be the third Black Bachelorette, after Adams and Rachel Lindsay. A host or hosts for their season have yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, The single person, which has not yet been officially renewed, usually returns in January, and the “seniors” spin-off, which has been calling for the most recent Single season, also remains under construction.
paradise, which brings together former competitors of The single person and The bachelorette and has been hosted by Harrison since its launch, was postponed to the summer 2020 season when productions were closed during the height of the pandemic. After filming COVID-safe “bubble” seasons with the 2020s The bachelorette, 2021 The single person and the next season of The bachelorette with Thurston – who filmed at a resort town in New Mexico and was the first cycle not to have Harrison as a host – the producers behind the franchise will continue to apply his pandemic era plan to future cycles.
The current franchise star, meanwhile, applauded the decision to have Adams and Bristowe as hosts in a recent interview by THR. “I think it’s beneficial to have previous Bachelorettes out there to support the future leader. There is so much you think you know and don’t know. So no matter how they fit that in, I think it’s so important to make sure that [the lead has] access to advice from any Bachelorette who’s been through it, ”she said, when asked how they should handle Young’s season.
She continued, “Being the Bachelorette is such a unique journey that not many people understand. [Tayshia and Kaitlyn] have any advice they could give me that no other woman could. It was great to have women supporting women and to have these great conversations throughout the process from start to finish. Everything revolves around women supporting women and, without them, I don’t know if I could have done it.
Amidst many reports, an agreement was near, Deadline was the first to confirm that Harrison’s exit had been executed.
