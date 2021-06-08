Bollywood stars’ fabulous lives Wives reveal moments of hindsight

The star ladies of The fabulous life of Bollywood brides revealed what they found worthy after watching the show.

The Netflix reality show focuses on the lives of four female Bollywood actors.

The audience saw the daily life of Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni).

The friendship and the return and return of the joke were also seen.

Now the women have revealed it made them cringe after looking at each other on the screen.

During The fabulous life of Bollywood brides Meeting on Clubhouse, moderated by Janice Sequeira, asked them if they had had any moments of recoil when they found air.

Seema admitted, Honestly, I didn’t want to watch.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t really watch myself on TV because everything was squeaky. I was like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ “

She went on to say that “the biggest problem, not the cringe, was when women wore heels at the pool while on vacation in Doha.

Sema added, “I was like, ‘This is really stupid guys,’ but I guess it works.

Maheep said, “I agree with Seems. Because you are seeing yourself for the first time on the screen, everything made me cringe.

“I thought, ‘What? My side profile look like this? Does my butt look like this?

“I saw myself from all angles and I was just going crazy.

“I thought that because we’re like that with ourselves – we sit down, we have conversations – I didn’t think people would find us interesting.

So I was like, ‘My God! It’s falling apart, it’s so boring. Who wants to hear that? But it worked. “

Seema then recalled her gym seen on the show, expanding:

“Another thing I want to add is, please, haan, that’s not how I dress at the gym.

I was horrified by myself. Horrified! I was like, I can’t even look in that direction. I was really horrified. “

When the show was released on Netflix in November 2020, many viewers called it “cringe.”

Nonetheless, it has become one of the most watched shows on the streaming platform.

A second of the season has been ordered.

Filming was supposed to be over already, according to Neelam, but due to Covid-19 lockdowns this did not happen.

She’s hoping filming begins as soon as things open up and season two releases in late 2021 or early 2022.