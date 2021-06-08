Before joining the Brat Pack, Andrew McCarthy’s acting career started as an accident





Andrew McCarthy, 58, is an actor and director best known for his lead roles in St. Elmos Fire, Weekend at Bernies and Less Than Zero. He is the author of the memoir Brat: An 80s Story (Grand Central). He spoke with Marc Myers.

As I looked up, my mom was at the door of my fourth grade class. She had come to take me out of school. I thought something terrible had happened at home. Instead, she took me to New York to see Pippin.

We bought Times Square morning tickets at the last minute and ended up in the middle of the front row. One of the actors winked at me before singing a song. My first piece planted a seed. My family lived in a three bedroom Colonial in Westfield, NJ. It was white with green shutters, and you entered through a Dutch door. The top half was still open. Andrew McCarthy in theater class, 1981.

Photo:



Andrew McCarthy



My parents had four boys. Stephen was four years older than me and Peter was a year older. Justin was eight years younger. My father, Stephen, sold insurance and was absent several days a week. When he was at home there was often a latent tension. He had a temper. At one point in my early teens he nicknamed me Slick, probably because he was jealous of my mother’s affection for me. But he was also uncomfortable with my sensitivity and my introverted nature. In a moment of annoyance, he hissed, I love you because I’m your father, but I don’t love you. It was said angrily and in passing, but I experienced it as a relief. My mother, Dorothy, was a housewife while my two older brothers were at home. She then owned a local art gallery and later worked in selling advertising space for a New Jersey magazine. Growing up, I lived happily in Peters’ shadow at school. He was a star athlete and he was watching me. When I was 14, we moved to Bernardsville, a more rural area nearby. Our new house was much bigger. At that time, I was going to Pingry, a prep school half an hour away by bus, with Peter. At school, I was introverted and insecure. To make matters worse, my grades were low, I had long hair and a high voice. I was slow to mature physically. In the basketball team, I develop a shot without raising my arms. I was worried that the others would see that there was no hair under my arms. My acting career started by accident. One afternoon, I missed my bus home from school. As I walked through the halls, I found a room where the students were putting together sets. I joined them. Lucky for me, I was the smallest 15-year-old in the class. In Hello Dolly! the matchmaker, Dolly, sings improbable couples. I was paired with a much taller girl. After the song, Wendy was supposed to come get me and take me. On opening night, in Wendy’s arms, I leaned over and kissed her cheek. The audience has gone mad. The drama teacher loved my impulse. Andrew McCarthy, bottom right, with the cast of St. Elmos Fire, 1985.

Photo:



Andrew McCarthy



My first big role was in Oliver! the next year. I played Artful Dodger. It’s still the best part I have ever had. Acting has become an entry, not an exit. The scene made me feel at home. I applied to the NYU theater program, despite my poor grades. For my audition, I memorized only one monologue. When I was asked for another, I was stuck. I recited my Artful Dodger lines. Fortunately, Fred Gorelick, the professor who determined my fate, saw something in me and let me in. But I had to maintain a B average. Two years later my average slipped and I was asked not to come back. A week later, I auditioned for the movie Class and got the part. The film changed my life. St. Elmos Fire lifted me up and landed me in what became known as the Brat Pack. Today, my wife Dolores and I, along with our three children, split our time between the top two floors of a brownstone in New York’s West Village and a house in upstate New York. We like both places. I like the comfort of brown stones. Upstate, our house is contemporary, with lots of glass to let in the seasons. My father passed away a few years ago. He was proud of me, but he never understood what I was doing. My mom always likes to say I held a special place in her heart, adding quickly, But don’t tell your brothers. Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy in St. Elmos Fire, 1985

Photo:



Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection



Andrews Reflections What did you think of the term Brat Pack? I felt it for a long time. Why? The media used it in a derogatory way. And now? I’ve come to see it the way audiences always have, as a loving nickname for a while in pop culture. Weekend at Bernies? It was a ball every day. It was ridiculous, stupid, and fun. Which of your movies is your favorite? Heaven Help Us, St. Elmos Fire and Quiet Days in Clichy And after? I’m going to play a bit in a series that I run a lot, Good Girls.

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos