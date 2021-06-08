Foo Fighters to perform first concert at Madison Square Garden





For the first time in more than 15 months, Madison Square Garden is preparing to host a rock n roll concert without social distancing, masks or capacity caps. Foo Fighters will perform on June 20, but only for fully vaccinated fans. This will be the first full capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year, group frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement on Tuesday, telling fans to prepare for a long night of head-screaming together at 26-year-old Foos. Members of the public will be required to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination along with their tickets to enter the site, said James L. Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Madison Square Garden Entertainment, in a statement. The tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. priced at $ 50 to $ 119.

The full capacity concerts represent the latest sign of a return to cultural life in Manhattan. On Monday, Bruce Springsteen announced that Springsteen on Broadway, the autobiographical show of rock legends, will return for a limited series that will begin performances at the St. James Theater on June 26. Although most theaters and producers on Broadway are still waiting to open until after Labor Day, a drop in coronavirus cases and an increase in the vaccination rate in the United States has encouraged many producers and artists to step up their efforts. plans. Fans were able to attend the NBA playoff games at the Garden, where the New York Knicks play, with separate sections for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated fans. (The Knicks were knocked out last week, paving the way for gigs.) The June show is part of a Foo Fighters tour that was supposed to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary, but has been postponed for a year due to the pandemic. The group last performed at the Garden in July 2018, when they sold two nights on their Concrete and Gold tour. In 2020, the group released their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, and Grohl engaged in a playful drumming fight with then-10-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell who delighted fans on social media. The Foo Fighters will also be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October, an honor they earned in their first year of eligibility.

Other concerts booked at Madison Square Garden include Eagles in August, as well as Mexican band Banda MS and country duo Dan + Shay in September. Harry Styles will be performing five nights in October and Billy Joel will resume his monthly residency in November. Concerts will return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in September with Marc Anthony.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos