Liam Payne: Cheryl wants our son to be a yogi | Entertainment





Liam Payne says Cheryl wants their son Bear to be a yogi. The One Direction star – who has four-year-old Bear with the 37-year-old singer – would never have “stopped” his son from doing what he wants in terms of career, but “made him know the risks.” . Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, he explained, “It’s tricky. I think his mom is hoping he will be that yoga person. His mom is very cold these days. “I would never stop him but I would let him know the risks. My parents haven’t been through what I’ve been through. I want him to do something he loves to do every day.” Meanwhile, Liam has previously revealed that he is teaching his son to swim. Sharing his lockdown activities, he shared, “I tried teaching him to swim which is a chore. As a dad I try to push him hard enough sometimes it’s hard to find the right balance. . Her mom is pretty good at that, to be honest, her mom is pretty good at this stuff. “ And when he’s not with his son, Liam has been working on his cooking skills as he has had plenty of time to occupy himself in the kitchen while isolating himself at home amid the ongoing pandemic. He said: “The main thing for me has been to make sure I have a routine and to set myself mini-goals like writing a song or making sure I have been in contact with a family member. That day. “Like many people, I watched TV a lot, improved my cooking and practiced in the living room. I spent a lot of my time writing and recording demos of songs on my computer. cell phone and my phone. “

