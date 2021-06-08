Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars reveal squeaky moments





The star ladies of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides revealed what they found newsworthy after watching the show. The Netflix reality show focused on the lives of four wives of Bollywood actors. The audience saw the daily life of Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni). Friendship and back-and-forth jokes were also seen. Now the women have revealed what made them cringe after seeing each other onscreen. During Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides Meeting on Clubhouse, moderated by Janice Sequeira, they were asked if they had had moments of perspective when they looked back. Seema admitted: Honestly, I didn’t want to watch. “To be honest with you, I didn’t really watch myself on TV because everything was cringe. I was like, why am I doing this? She went on to say that the “biggest problem, no hindsight” was when women wore heels at the pool while on vacation in Doha. Seema added: I was like, it’s really silly, guys, but I guess it works. Maheep said: I agree with Seema. Because you are seeing yourself for the first time on the screen, everything made me cringe. “I was like what? My side profile looks like this? Does my butt look like this? “I saw myself from all angles and I was going crazy. “I thought that because we’re like that with ourselves – we sit down, we have conversations – I didn’t think people would find us interesting. “So I was thinking, my God! It’s falling apart, it’s so boring. Who wants to hear that? But it worked. Seema then recalled her gym look on the show, elaborating: Another thing I want to add is, please, haan, that’s not how I dress at the gym. “I was horrified by myself. Horrified! I was like, I can’t even look in that direction. I was really horrified. “ When the show released on Netflix in November 2020, many viewers called it “cringe.” Nonetheless, it has become one of the most watched shows on the streaming platform. A second season has been ordered. Filming was already supposed to be finished, according to Neelam, but due to Covid-19 lockdowns this did not happen. She’s hoping filming begins as soon as things open up and season two releases in late 2021 or early 2022.







