Tillotama Shome wins Best Actor Award for Raahgir: The Wayfarers at UK Asian Film Festival | Entertainment News





Actor Tillotama Shome made everyone proud by winning the Best Actor award at the latest UK Asian Film Festival. Speaking to Twitter, Tillotama shared that she won the award for her film Raahgir: The Wayfarers, directed by Goutam Ghose. Shot in Jharkhand, the film also stars Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi. It revolves around three foreigners, who live on a daily salary. Raahgir: The Wayfarers has already screened at several film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival, MAMI – Mumbai Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival and Cinemasia Film Festival. Besides Tillotama, filmmaker Goutam Ghose also won the award for best director. Sharing the news on Twitter, Tillotama wrote: "I am lucky to have worked with the wonderful director #GautamGhose and his co-actors @_AdilHussain @ NeerajKabi1 in @raahgirthefilm. Thank you # 23rdUKAsianFilmFestival @cometoUKAFF for honoring our film with these price." Congratulatory messages poured in for the actor. "Many kudos to MY little tilli for making such great progress! A bug hug and a lot of love. You totally deserve it," commented actor Vinay Pathak. Read also: Death of the singer pak Farhad Humayun, Arjun Mathur, Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar offer their condolences: "Thank you, Fadi" "It will definitely be 'Raining Awards' time for you @TillotamaShome. You deserve all these statues, keep bringing them in," another social media user tweeted. Tillotama is best known for her intense roles in films like Qissa, Shadows of Time, The Waiting City, and Children of War. A few months ago, she even won the award for best actress in criticism for her film Is Love Enough, Sir? at the 66th Annual Filmfare Awards.

