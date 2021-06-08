14 retro Bollywood movies that are more progressive than today’s cinema

Other than a few exceptional stories, today’s cinema, especially the coveted 100 crore club, has not changed over time. On the contrary, it seems to have regressed in an era when content is all about strong action, remixed songs and crass jokes.

In fact, we’d be hard-pressed to find more than a handful of movies from the past few decades that even came close to the kind of content these movies showcase:

1. Kamla Ki Maut (1989)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Kamla Ki Maut discusses the taboos surrounding sex in India and how women pay the price. With some of the best actors in Bollywood like Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapoor, Roopa Ganguly, Irrfan Khan, etc.,Kamla Ki Mauttakes an honest and relevant look at sexual desires and society’s conservative view of them.

2. Ijaazat (1987)

Based on the Bengali story of Subodh Ghosh, Jatugriha, from GulzarIjaazatseized a subject too abused like love and gave it a fresh treatment, brimming with sensitivity. A nuanced approach to love, grief, marriage and divorce, the film was akin to Gulzar’s words, relatable, yet poetic and deep. Bollywood may have replaced flowers with people, but there isn’t a movie yet that comes close to talking about love in the way. Ijaazat did.

3. Sparsh (1980)

In her first feature film, Sai Paranjpy, winner of the Padma Bhusan Prize, spoke about the emotional barriers faced by people with physical disabilities. Winner of the National Film Award, Sparsh took care of the struggles we often ignore when talking about the community of differing abilities, as we only focus on the physical challenges, not on the emotional or mental issues. Years later, the drama of 2014Marguerite with a straw tried to do the same.

Source: Sparsh

4. Ankur (1974)

Shyam Benegal’s feature film addressed the social ills of child marriage, castes and class differences, and did not shy away from exposing the myriad ways in which people from marginalized communities are oppressed. A hard-hitting drama, the sad reality is how the situations shown in Ankur, such as lynching, sexual exploitation, etc. are still widespread today – but the cinema no longer holds a mirror to denounce these injustices.

5. Sujata (1959)

But Achhut Kannya (1936) is considered one of the first films to deal with casteism in India, it is that of Bimal Roy Sujata, which provided a more in-depth exploration of the topic. It tells the story of a “upper caste” family who adopts an orphan from a “lower caste”, but does not treat her as one of their own. He showed the deeply ingrained prejudices that exist in the minds of people, ably supported by an unjust society, which blinds them to the virtues of a person, even though he or she knows best.

6. Sharada (1957)

There might not be another movie on the list that tackles a subject as bold and complex as Sharada which deals with the love story between a son and his mother-in-law. Directed by LV Prasad, the film starred Raj Kapoor and Meena Kumari. It was showing the story of Chiranjeev, who has an accident and cannot return to her lover, Sharada. He eventually returns, only to find that Sharada must have married a rich man (due to his situation), who happens to be his father.

7. Bandini (1963)

Another Bimal Roy classic with Nutan (whose performance in the film was considered the best of his career), Bandini may not immediately appear progressive. But, if you look closely at the theme of the film, this is one of the first, and over the years, one of the few films to have awarded a female agency in her own life. It was also one of the first Hindi language films with a female protagonist.

8. Arthur (1982)

With Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil, Mahesh Bhatt’s Arth may appear to be unfaithful. But it’s actually a beautiful ode to the changing face of relationships and a woman’s ability to take charge of her life.

9. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Without doubt one of the most beautiful satires in Bollywood, Jaane Bhi Do Yaarotackled bureaucratic corruption, Indian politics and the commercialization of information. This dark comedy did not use any of the vulgarity that has become synonymous with comedy films today, and yet, left audiences teetering with laughter and wondering about how society works.

10. Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1990)

Based on history Abhimanyu by Ramapada Chowdhury, Ek Doctor Ki Maut with Pankaj Kapur and Shabana Azmi. As the name suggests, the movie was about a doctor ostracized and insulted for his research, due to rampant bureaucracy and bureaucracy. It is disheartening to see how, in 2021, the story of this film remains more relevant than ever.

11. Dharmputra (1961)

It was the first (and last) time that the king of Bollywood romance, the late Yash Chopra, tackled a political drama over the idea of ​​Hindu fundamentalism. Based on the novel of the same name by Acharya Chatursen,Dharmputra tells the story of an orphan Muslim boy raised to be a devout Hindu. His devotion turns into fanaticism, when in adulthood he dislikes his biological mother because of her religion. The recent resurgence of Hindutva makes it a suitable film for the present day.

12. Mirch Masala (1987)

When it comes to films that deal with gender violence and exploitation, thrillers are rare. And that’s what makes Ketan Mehta’s psychological thriller way ahead of its time. With powerful performances from the entire cast, Mirch Masala remains a stark reminder of the power women can wield, should they ever resort to a demanding revenge against the perpetrators of patriarchy.

13. Masoom (1983)

Shekhar Kapoor’s directorial debut not only gave us a memorable soundtrack, but also showed how infidelity affects an entire family, not just your partner. Adapted from the novel by Erich Segal Man, Woman and Child, Masoom Expertly depicts the conflicting emotions that plague a woman caught between outrage at her husband’s infidelity and unwitting affection for an innocent child.

14. Julie (1975)

Long before Kya Kehna, it was Julie (amalayalam movie remake Chattakari) who addressed the issue of pregnancy outside marriage. While the film can be recalled for the track My heart is beating, he actually denounced the prejudices about religion and castes that still plague our society.

At the time of their release, most, if not all of these films were considered ahead of their time. It’s such a shame that decades after their release, they still seem ahead of time!