20 TV actors supporting their characters, pandemic follies – the Hollywood reporter

NAOMI ACKIE (Master of None, Netflix)

Best rating from my showrunner / director Aziz [Ansari] once said to me “putting on a show is like jazz”. I will never forget him. There was a flexibility and a willingness to change things that made it a super creative work environment.

What I missed to be on set Have a routine. I like to work because it gives my life a structure that I struggle with otherwise. Routine also helps me stay healthier and take care of myself.

pandemic madness Certainly food. In particular, the burgers.

***

MOLLY BERNARD (Younger, Paramount +)

Best rating from my showrunner / director In my reminder, Darren Star told me that [Bernard’s character] Lauren is watching [Sutton Foster’s] The bush full of Liza with wonder, no judgment, which was my initial delivery. But that adjustment from that session seven years ago is what carried me through this show.

Favorite reaction on social media Honestly, that the slogan (s) “Diva” and now “Baby Diva” have caught on. It makes me LOL every time.

Best content you consumed during the pandemic “Still processing, the podcast hosted by Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham. This is my balm.

***

MADELINE BREWER (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu)

My character in a few words Janine is on fire. She is fragile and raw and can roar wildly. She deeply loves her children, her friends and margaritas.

Best rating from my showrunner / director Bruce [Miller] at first told me something about Janine being loosely based on someone he knew in his past. I try to bring this to her every time I’m with her.

Best content you consumed during the pandemic “Honestly… TikToks. I know so much about skin care now. Too, The fish by Melissa Broder ruined me for a full week.

***

NICOLA COUGHLAN (Bridgerton, Netflix)

My character in a few words She is not at all what you see on the surface. She is both the lowest status person in any room and also the highest status person in any room.

Favorite reaction on social media The fact that Kim Kardashian took the number one spot Bridgerton the fan is pretty crazy because i watched keeping up with the Kardashians for 10, 11, 12 years.

pandemic madness I have a steam mop because I don’t really like cleaning floors.

GABRIELLE DENNIS (A black lady sketch show, HBO)

Favorite reaction on social media I play a very passionate leader of an all-pink girl gang called The Coral Reefs. This year we got to see them at their annual retreat, a retreat focused on health and wellness. Some fans really like what the gang has to offer in terms of benefits and morale, so I’ve seen several requests and proposals for membership.

pandemic madness I have to renovate my house. Or at least start renovating my house. The finished product is still pending.

***

BRETT GOLDSTEIN (Ted lasso, Apple TV +)

My character in a few words The angrier man in football. What his aging body lacks in mobility he makes up for with rage. An incredibly emotional man who can only express his feelings through grunts.

Favorite reaction on social media A 45 second supercup of all my cursing made me strangely proud.

Best content you consumed during the pandemic “I can destroy you – a phenomenal work of empathetic art by a true author. Extraordinary stuff.

***

MEREDITH HAGNER (Research group, HBO Max)

My character in a few words A narcissist with a heart of gold, seeking acceptance from anyone or anything.

What I missed to be on set I’m so talkative on set that it’s really boring. I miss toasting everyone across the cast and crew on their love life, the dogs, where they grew up, what grade school they went to, what meal they would choose as their last.

***

MARIELLE HELLER (The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix)

Best rating from my showrunner / director Scott [Frank] gave me clues through the script and its direction on [her character] Alma’s past. Small lifelines to follow. Like the briefest mention of a child she once had. Then, when I pushed him, he intentionally didn’t respond, so I had to fill in the blanks. Which gave me a lot of work.

What I missed to be on set The creative thinking that is triggered by things going wrong – when you have to think on your feet and figure out how to solve an unsolvable problem.

Best content you consumed during the pandemic “The most recent book that gave me a lot of peace and joy was a book called I want to thank you which was written by my dear friend Gina Hamadey. It made me discover the deeper meaning of gratitude and what it is like to recognize when you are in – the good and the bad. It just made me feel connected to my heart and to other people.

***

DOMINIQUE JACKSON (Pose, FX)

Best rating from my showrunner / director Take your time, you don’t have to travel the lines at high speed.

pandemic madness Vacation in Hawaii. Playing Elektra and reliving the trauma as well as the pandemic made me lose my mind, so I took a page from her and made it all for a healing excursion to Hawaii.

***

TATIANA MASLANY (Perry Mason, HBO)

My character in a few words Sister Alice is an evangelical preacher who can possibly speak to God and can certainly wear the hat of a ship captain.

What I missed to be on set Artisanal service and catering because I love food, especially when it’s free.

pandemic madness I buy myself a bunch of wigs to keep me company.

Best content you consumed during the pandemic “My favorite show was called How to deal with John Wilson. I don’t even want to spoil it explaining it, just go watch.

***

WERUCHE OPIA (I can destroy you HBO)

Best rating from my showrunner / director Paraphrased Michaela Coel: “No one is a bad guy in this story. Everyone is human, their flaws and everything.

Favorite reaction on social media I took a screenshot of this tweet: “I can destroy you is a great show! I absolutely love it. But [Opia’s character] Terry’s wig and I are having trouble with each other. And it’s still talking to me and arguing with me. But it is still wrong.

ASHLEY PARK (Emilie in Paris, Netflix)

Best rating from my showrunner / director “Sparkled! We’re ready for ASHLEY SPARKles”

pandemic madness A platoon. I bought it at a Black Friday sale while drunk and couldn’t remember buying it until I got the delivery memo. … It was worth it.

Best content you consumed during the pandemic “I finally got a membership at the Metropolitan Museum in New York! I have been to the exhibition ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration’ several times and have looked behind the scenes of the time.

***

RANDALL PARK (WandaVision, Disney +)

My character in a few words The most sincere, down-to-earth FBI agent in the Marvel Universe. Excellent at his job. Love the magic of sleight of hand.

Favorite reaction on social media From Woo-niverse memes to calls for a spinoff show, the social media response to Jimmy Woo has been amazing. I would say the most surprising thing was when they blew me up on TikTok by posting all the little parts I had done in my career. So many little parts.

***

ROSIE PEREZ (The stewardess, HBO Max)

Best rating from my showrunner / director Megan is not what she may appear to be.

Favorite reaction on social media “Rosie Perez speaks Korean ?!”

What I missed to be on set Watch the crew work.

***

EDGAR RAMIREZ (The defeat, HBO)

My character in a few words Detective Joe Mendoza is a tough guy with a heart of gold and a monthly budget for hairdressing.

Favorite reaction on social media Ava DuVernay tweeted, “I think it’s Detective Joe Mendoza. I have the slightest theory as to why it’s him that no one around me is buying. It is very good. I’m just trying to see more of Edgar Ramírez. This made my 2020!

pandemic madness Compulsive ordering of Sugarfish sushi.

***

WYATT RUSSELL (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney + and The good Lord bird, Show time)

Best rating from my showrunner / director For Good God Bird: Let the horse do most of the acting.

Favorite reaction on social media Death threats [for Falcon].

pandemic madness A 14 inch jet band saw and Supermax 19-38 drum sander for instrument making.

***

MAURA TIERNEY (Your Honor, Show time)

My character in a few words If Patti Smith were to become a lawyer.

Best rating from my showrunner / director Bryan [Cranston] told me and Wayne [Pére], “Are you just talking to each other!” Chaos. I like it.”

pandemic madness Fix my house. To sell it.

***

COURTNEY B. VANCE (Lovecraft Country, HBO and Genius: Aretha, Nat Geo)

My character in a few words [Lovecraft Country‘s] Uncle George is your favorite uncle who, if you were a young lady, you would want him to give you at your wedding. If you were a young man you would ask him the coolest / classic way to ask your daughter to marry you.

Best rating from my showrunner / director Of Aretha director Anthony Hemingway: “Just take the mic and preach, Courtney!”

pandemic madness Spend time with my family.

***

MICHEAL WARD (Small Ax, Amazon)

Best rating from my showrunner / director Steve McQueen told me to commit to the choices I make and not to question myself unless I am told to do so.

Favorite reaction on social media People talk about the dance scenes and my butt. It was so weird because Steve McQueen had taken a close up on our waist, and people really loved it.

***

LYDIA WEST (It’s a sin, HBO Max)

My character in a few words The selfless friend, courageous ally and loving caregiver.

Favorite reaction on social media The #BeMoreJill hashtag and the people tagging their respective Jills were the most touching after each episode. It made it clear that we all have and are a Jill to someone.

This story first appeared in the June 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.