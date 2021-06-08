Hollywood Piano in Burbank, Pasadena and Santa Ana named one of the world’s top 100 music retailers for the 7th time





CARLSBAD, California, June 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Hollywood Piano headquartered at Burbank, California was named one of the Top 100 Resellers by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the global association for professional musical instruments and audio products. The award honors retail music resellers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighborhoods and customers and share a vision to create a more musical world through their local communities. Hollywood piano will receive the prize on Thursday June 15 at Summer NAMM, the annual mid-year industry gathering, at Nashville, Tennessee.

NAMM Top100



Hollywood Piano Headquarters with the original historic neon sign.

“I am honored and touched by this immense honor for the seventh unprecedented time. It is gratifying to be recognized for our exceptional customer experience, coupled with our passionate support for music and the arts in the community, ”said Glenn Treibitz Hollywood Piano President & CEO. NAMM’s Top 100 Resellers spotlight the best music retailers in the industry. promotions and are rated accordingly to determine the Top 100 list. At Thursday July 15th At the awards show, Hollywood Piano’s entry will be evaluated for one of many awards, including the ‘Innovation Award’, ‘Best Community Retail Store’ and the coveted ‘Concessionaire’. year ”. To learn more about Hollywood Piano, please visit www.hollywoodpiano.comor visit 323 South Front Street, Burbank, California 91502. Or the location in Santa Ana and the Outlet Center at Pasadena. To learn more about NAMM and the Top 100 Dealers, please visit https://www.namm.org/summer/2021/top-dealer-awards/winners. Registration is now open for Summer NAMM. Visit https://www.namm.org/summer/2021/attendto learn more about the Industry Gathering and to register. Media contact:

George morales

818-954-8400 ext 7002

[email protected] About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the non-profit association whose mission is to strengthen the $ 17 billion music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. NAMM activities and programs are designed to promote musical creation to people of all ages. NAMM is made up of approximately 10,400 member companies located in over 104 countries. For more information on NAMM or the proven benefits of music creation, interested parties can visitwww.namm.org, call 800-767-NAMM (6266) or follow the organization atFacebook,TwitterandYoutube. SOURCE NAMM







